Giants Trade Pitch Sends Kayvon Thibodeaux to NFC Contender

The New York Giants have reportedly been set on receiving a 2nd-round pick in return for edge rusher and former 1st-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux in any proposed trades.

One top NFC contender could meet that price soon enough.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox has Thibodeaux at No. 1 on his list of potential NFL trade candidates headed into Week 1 of the regular season, with the San Francisco 49ers the top potential landing spot in return for a conditional 2027 draft pick — a 3rd-rounder that could become a 2nd-rounder if Thibodeaux hits certain markers.

“Good pass-rushers will always have a trade market,” Knox wrote on September 9. “While Kayvon Thibodeaux had just 2.5 sacks last season, he’s shown flashes of being a very good sack artist. In 2023, he recorded 11.5 sacks and 35 quarterback pressures … if Thibodeaux doesn’t earn a prominent role early under new head coach John Harbaugh, the Giants should listen to offers once again. This time around, a third-rounder that can become a second-round pick with incentives may be enough to put him on a pass-rush-needy defense.”

Thibodeaux, 25, could be playing for a massive payday in 2027 — Spotrac projects his market value as a 4-year, $74.6 million contract in free agency.

Rough Season for Kayvon Thibodeaux in 2025

Thibodeaux, 6-foot-5 and 258 pounds, was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of the University of Oregon — a year the Giants had 2 picks in the Top 10 and also took offensive tackle Evan Neal at No. 7 overall.

Neal was cut as part of final roster cuts on Sunday and is now on the practice squad for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Through their first 4 seasons, neither Thibodeaux nor Neal has made a Pro Bowl, and both were taken ahead of 4 different 1,000-yard receivers in Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Jameson Williams.

Thibodeaux missed a career-high 7 games with a shoulder injury in 2025 and finished with a career-low 2.5 sacks. He now finds himself firmly behind NFL All-Pro Brian Burns and 2025 No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter on the depth chart.

49ers in Desperate Spot at Edge Rusher

Both of San Francisco’s projected starters, Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams, are coming off torn ACLs suffered in the 2025 regular season.

Williams won’t be available for the 1st month — at least — while he continues his recovery and starts the season on injured reserve.

Bosa, the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, appears on track to play in the season opener on Thursday against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia, but it’s unclear what form that will take or if he might be on a snap count.

The 49ers admitted it would be a “long shot” for Williams, their 2025 1st-round pick, to play in Week 1 — now he’s going to miss the 1st month and maybe more.

“49ers placed DL Mykel Williams on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List, meaning the former first-round pick will be sidelined for at least the first four games this season,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on August 30.

“Mykel Williams and Isaac Guerendo must miss the first four games but can resume practicing after Week 2,” Barrows wrote on X.