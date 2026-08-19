Giants Trade Disappointing Free-Agent Signee to Jaguars: Report

The New York Giants are parting ways with a disappointing free-agent signee who probably should have never been there in the 1st place.

“Sources: The Giants are trading OL Daniel Faalele to the Jags in exchange for a Day 3 2027 draft pick,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account Wednesday morning. “So, after signing Daniel Faalele as a free agent, the Giants now trade him to the Jags before he ever takes an official snap.”

Faalele, 6-foot-8 and 371 pounds, started every game the last 2 seasons for Giants head coach John Harbaugh on the Baltimore Ravens.

“BREAKING NEWS: The Giants are trading offensive lineman Daniel Faalele to the Jaguars for a late-round 2027 pick, a league source confirmed to Newsday,” Newsday’s Evan Barnes wrote on X on Wednesday morning. “Faalele was signed by the Giants in April after spending the last two seasons with the Ravens.”

“With Jaguars G Patrick Mekari recently undergoing back surgery, Jacksonville makes a move with the Giants,” NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo wrote on his official X account.

“Did not see Faalele having trade value,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on his official X account. “He’s been a second-team guard for most of camp, but his hold on that spot has been slipping with Evan Neal and Josh Ezeudu getting more second-team guard reps lately. The biggest winner might be Aaron Stinnie because he’s the only proven backup guard on the roster now. The Giants only had five picks in the 2027 draft (1, 2, 3, 5, 6). Presuming this is for a seventh.”

Trade Followed Disappointing Debut for Faalele

The trade also comes just days after Faalele was demolished on a simple 1-on-1 pass protection that led to a sack of starting quarterback Jaxson Dart against the Minnesota Vikings in the preseason opener — 1 of 2 sacks Dart endured before being sent to the medical tent.

“I’m so glad we don’t have to deal with Daniel Faalele’s welcome to football moments on the Ravens OL anymore!” Ravens reporter Nic Mason wrote on their official X account.

“John Harbaugh made us sit through this for 2 years,” Ravens fan Lockdown Rivers wrote on X.

“The Ravens started Daniel Faalele for a full 17 games in 2025 to protect Lamar Jackson,” Ravens reporter Kevin Oestricher wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “Here he is at left guard in his first preseason game for the Giants, where he reunited with John Harbaugh.”

Former NFL Stars Called Faalele Out for Poor Play

Faalele has made headlines since he was a high school star because of his size.

That size has done little to help him win against NFL defensive linemen, which was on full display in 2025 after several notably terrible performances for the Ravens.

Faalele got roasted on a podcast by Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Chad Ochocinco following the Ravens’ 27-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14.

It’s the kind of lambasting that doesn’t come around very often. In this case, it was well deserved.

“(Faalele) can’t block the sun out of his eyes, let alone a defensive lineman,” Sharpe said on The Nightcap Podcast on Sunday, December 7. “You shouldn’t be allowed to be that big and sorry. He’s as big as he is sorry … on film, he’s always at the scene of the crime … you going to hell if you told that man ‘Good Game’ at any point this year.”