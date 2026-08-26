New York Giants Trade Former Draft Pick to Chiefs

The New York Giants are making moves ahead of their regular-season opener on September 13 against the Dallas Cowboys.

“The Giants are trading G Joshua Ezeudu to the Chiefs for a 2028 7th rounder,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Some depth to KC.”

“Trade: The Chiefs are trading a 2028 7th-round pick to the Giants in exchange for G Josh Ezeudu, per sources,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Kansas City has been looking to add OL depth and now does so with Ezeudu, who played in 33 games during his tenure with New York … the Chiefs add a former 3rd-round pick in Josh Ezeudu, still just 26 years old, while the Giants have felt they had strong OL depth — and now trade their second one in less than a week.”

Ezeudu wasn’t even guaranteed to make the Giants’ 53-man roster.

“This has been an impressive job of getting picks for players not likely to make the 53,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on his official X account. “I had Ezeudu as OL10, so his fate was going to depend on if they kept nine or 10 OL. He left Saturday’s game with an injury, but Harbaugh said he’s day-to-day.”

Giants Re-Upped With Joshua Ezeudu in Offseason

The Giants went out of their way to make sure Ezeudu, 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, stayed in the fold this offseason by signing him to a new, 1-year, $1.3 million contract on March 16.

Ezeudu was a 2-time All-ACC pick at North Carolina before leaving school with eligibility remaining to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

“A guard prospect with technical kinks in need of being worked out, Ezeudu possesses the traits and athleticism to find an NFL home,” NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “Despite his impressive frame, he doesn’t play with cohesive hands and hips, which limits his power zone and could prevent him from neutralizing NFL power. He’s a more talented blocker on the move and could see a bump in consistency if an offensive line coach can get him playing with more disciplined hands. His length and tackle experience are plusses, but he’s going to allow occasional rush leakage due to soft edges. He has low-end starter potential with emergency tackle versatility.”

Ezeudu Yet to Develop Into Full-Time Starter

Ezeudu spent his 1st 3 seasons mostly as a reliable backup for the Giants with 10 starts in 33 career games, including a career-high 5 starts in just 6 games in 2023 and playing in all 17 regular-season games for the 1st time in 2024.

In 2025, a severe calf strain suffered in training camp forced Ezeudu to spend the entire season on injured reserve.