Giants Urged to Trade for Projected $110 Million AFC Star

As much as the New York Giants might want to tell themselves they’re all set at cornerback, we should all believe what our eyes tell us — they aren’t

Right now, a very good cornerback is openly looking for a new home: Pittsburgh Steelers star Joey Porter Jr.

Porter, the son of legendary NFL linebacker Joey Porter, is at a contract impasse with his current team, and things are starting to get ugly.

Enter the Giants.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport called the Giants top trade destination for Porter, who Spotrac projects has a market value of a 4-year, $109.6 million contract extension.

Is Porter Missing Games With Fugazi Injury Issues?

There’s little belief Porter actually has the publicly stated “back issues” that kept him out of the Steelers’ season-opening win over the Atlanta Falcons — or that he has the “back issues” that forced him to leave practice this week before they play the New England Patriots in Week 2.

The Steelers, to their credit, have stopped playing along as Porter battles with the front office over getting paid.

“Steelers no longer listening Joey Porter Jr. as having a back injury,” ESPN’S Brooke Pryor wrote on her official X account on September 6. “Instead his ‘injury’ listed is ‘conditionining.’ ”

What Would it Cost to Trade for Joey Porter Jr.?

The cost to bring Porter Jr. to the Giants would be something along the lines of a 2027 3rd-round pick or a 2028 2nd-round pick.