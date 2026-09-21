New York Giants Trade Pitch Sends 1,000-Yard RB to Steelers

The New York Giants might be close to done with talented running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. — that doesn’t mean another team won’t welcome him with open arms.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton put Tracy at the top of his list of “bargain” trade targets for NFL teams with injury issues after 2 games, pointing Tracy toward the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tracy is in the 3rd season of his 4-year, $4.3 million rookie contract.

“Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle exited early in Week 2 because of a toe injury,” Moton wrote on September 21. “He’s been inefficient in the Steelers’ stagnant offense, averaging just 2.5 yards per carry. The Steelers haven’t featured Jaylen Warren in a workhorse role. Last season was the first in which he’s averaged double-digit rush attempts per game. Pittsburgh’s new coaching regime may prefer an even split between its top two ball-carriers. Because of a rough stretch through the preseason, Tyrone Tracy Jr. has likely fallen out of favor with the New York Giants. He missed a block that allowed a defender to blast quarterback Jaxson Dart for a sack and lost a fumble on one of his two carries in Big Blue’s season opener.”

Giants Seem Stacked at Running Back

Running back and edge rusher might be the 2 deepest position groups for the Giants.

At running back, the Giants not only have a frontline starter and emerging star with Cam Skattebo but a reliable 3rd-down running back in Devin Singletary as well as another 1,000-yard rusher, Najee Harris, who is also on the active roster.

The Steelers might only have to give up a late-round pick for Tracy, who has put up over 1,000 yards of total offense in his 1st 2 seasons with the Giants in 2024 and 2025.

Giants Used 5th-Round Pick on Tyrone Tracy Jr.

The Giants used a 5th-round pick (No. 166 overall) on Tracy out of Iowa in the 2024 NFL Draft, where NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein predicted he would be a 4th-round pick.

“Tracy was a full-time running back for only one year but had exciting flashes all over his tape,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “He’s a bendy, rhythmic runner who sees and traverses the interior run lanes like he built the maze. He creates additional yardage with a blend of elusiveness, power and a willful desire to maximize each run, but he will need to curb his eagerness to bounce runs wide when it’s time to finish and move to the next snap. While he’s still honing his skills as a runner, his ability to handle gadget runs and threaten linebackers out of the backfield could get him on the field early on. Tracy will be an older rookie, but his versatility and burgeoning talent as a complementary runner should open evaluators’ eyes to what he could become as a pro.”