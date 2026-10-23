Giants Lose Key Starter to Season-Ending Injury Before Texans Game

On Sunday, the 3-2-1 New York Giants will take on the 2-4 Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Despite leading the NFC East after six weeks, the Giants have been hit with the injury bug all season long. They have already lost Jaxson Dart and Brian Burns to season-ending injuries.

Now, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who signed a three-year, $36 million contract with the Giants this offseason, has also been struck by the injury bug as he’s set to miss the remainder of the season.

New York Giants Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds Suffers Season-Ending Injury

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan posted on X: “Giants LB Tremaine Edmunds’ shoulder injury season-ending, per sources.

Another major blow for the Giants, who have already lost QB Jaxson Dart and OLB Brian Burns and a handful of other contributors to season-ending injuries.

Edmunds had played every defensive snap, helping rookie LB Arvell Reese’s acclimation to the NFL. Micah McFadden steps into Edmunds’ role. John Harbaugh has stated that the Giants have three starting ILB, so McFadden gets his shot.”

Regarding who the green dot linebacker will be without Edmunds in the lineup, defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson said, “We’ll figure it out. We’ll figure it out right now. We have options. (Inside linebacker) Micah (McFadden), he can call a defense. (inside linebacker) Arvell (Reese) can call a defense. They have. (Inside linebacker) Jack Kelly can call a defense. (Inside linebacker) Zaire (Barnes), we’ve done this in preseason. We’ve done it throughout training camp. All the guys have had the opportunity to call a defense, and we’ll see how it shakes out come Sunday.”

In his first season with the Giants, Edmunds totaled two sacks, 50 combined tackles, three tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. He was not rated highly by Pro Football Focus, as he ranked 64th out of 75 qualified linebackers in PFF’s defensive grade.

Potential Tremaine Edmunds Replacement

Among the possible options to call the defense is rookie fifth overall pick Arvell Reese. Wilson expressed confidence in Reese’s ability to do so, saying, “If he had to do it, I’m fully confident in his ability to call the defense. He knows the defense in and out. He’s very demonstrative in what he’s doing. He knows where all the other players are supposed to be. You should hear him, he was doing it when Tremaine was out there. He can set the front just as well as Tremaine would do. He knows when pressure is in things and where it’s coming from. I have all the utmost confidence in that young man in everything he does.”

Prior to joining New York, Edmunds was ranked as the 11th-best free agent linebacker by Pro Football Focus. At the time, PFF posted: “Edmunds struggled to meet expectations after signing a four-year, $72 million deal with the Bears, finishing 2025 with a 61.0 PFF overall grade and a 53.0 PFF coverage grade. While his coverage performance remained inconsistent, he improved significantly against the run, producing a career-best 81.1 PFF run-defense grade. Still only 27, Edmunds has the talent and track record to rebound but continues to search for consistent year-to-year performance.”

Unfortunately, Edmunds’ season will end after only six games. The Giants’ linebacker will have over $11 million guaranteed in the 2027 season.