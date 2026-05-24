Giants Making Tyler Linderbaum-Inspired Change at Center

The New York Giants weren’t able to back up the truck for Tyler Linderbaum in 2026 NFL free agency, but head coach John Harbaugh is still being inspired to make a change based on the three-time Pro Bowler he worked with for the Baltimore Ravens.

Specifics of the change relate to how much movement the Giants can expect from the man over the ball during the new season. Early signs indicate starting center John Michael Schmitz will be on the move a lot, just as Linderbaum has been since entering the pros as the 25th player selected in the 2022 draft.

Harbaugh’s Linderbaum plan at center was seen firsthand by Dan Duggan of The Athletic during Giants’ OTAs. Duggan noted how “centers pulled a lot during drills early in practice. It makes sense that’s a featured part of the offense considering Harbaugh had the athletic Tyler Linderbaum at center for the past four seasons. It will be interesting to see whether Schmitz can thrive in this scheme.”

That note of caution about Schmitz makes sense, since the 2023 second-round pick has struggled to dominate at times. What’s surprising though is the comparison between Schmitz’s recent numbers and those of Linderbaum, who became the highest-paid interior offensive lineman in NFL history when he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this offseason.

John Harbaugh Can Manufacture Another Tyler Linderbaum

The market for Linderbaum always looked too rich for the Giants to enter, so Harbaugh had to watch one of his favorite players stay in the AFC. Fortunately, Harbs has a chance to manufacture another Linderbaum-style center through the clever use of different blocking concepts.

Movement looks like being a key facet of any new schemes. It worked for Linderbaum, who became the focal point for how the Ravens blocked in space on Harbaugh’s watch.

Plays like this reverse, run by wide receiver Zay Flowers for an 18-yard touchdown against the New England Patriots last season, showed how effectively Linderbaum (64) moved laterally and absorbed defenders at the second level.

Replicating this kind of movement will require a level of athleticism Schmitz may not possess, but he has at least been putting in extra work to refine his game.

Giants Need John Michael Schmitz Leap

Schmitz is under pressure to get better during his fourth season, so it makes sense he’s seeking out advice. The 27-year-old has been learning from former 12-year veteran center A.Q. Shipley this offseason.

Shipley played for Harbaugh and the Ravens in 2013, so he might’ve furnished Schmitz with some inside information about the new blocking schemes. That info will help, but so will Schmitz having made steady improvement last season.

Schmitz allowed one sack, four penalties and 14 pressures in 2025, per Pro Football Focus. Numbers that compare favorably to Linderbaum’s five penalties, two sacks and 26 pressures.

While the Giants need Schmitz to stay strong in front of second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart, Harbaugh’s main focus will be on helping the man over the ball get stronger in the run game.

The presence of longtime Harbaugh ally Greg Roman as run-game coordinator means these Giants will be tough and relentless on the ground. It will be on Schmitz to carry the fight in front of runners, but in the way that’s made Linderbaum a star.