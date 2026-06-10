Giants Urged to Trade Recent First-Round Bust Before Training Camp

The New York Giants have several players remaining from their last few years under Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen, who may not exactly fit the plan John Harbaugh is trying to implement in New York.

Cornerback Deonte Banks may be one of those players.

The 24th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has had a rough tenure with the Giants, to say the least.

After a somewhat promising rookie season, Banks has regressed every year in New York, and it feels like he could benefit from a fresh change of scenery.

The Giants could look to trade the 25-year-old before the start of training camp, but it may prove to be more difficult than it should be for a player who was recently a first-round draft pick.

Giants Told to Move on From Deonte Banks

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton compiled a list of one player each NFL team should look to trade this summer, and for the New York Giants, he named Banks.