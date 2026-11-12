Giants-Commanders Weather Alert: Forecast Could Impact TNF Showdown

It’s an old-school NFC East matchup on Thursday Night Football in Week 10 between the Washington Commanders and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Thanks to the weather, fans might also be treated to an old-school matchup in terms of style of play, with constant, heavy rain in the forecast leading up to kickoff and throughout the game.

The first-place Giants are 5-2-1 while the Commanders are 2-5-1 — the teams played to a now-infamous 27-27 overtime tie in Week 5.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

“Might be a big run night for TNF with rain in the forecast at MetLife Stadium,” Pro Football Talk’s Chris Simms wrote on his official X account on Thursday.

“There’s a 68% chance of rain, so wet conditions might play a role in tonight’s game,” Sports Handicapper Bob Balfe wrote on X. “Keep an eye on ball security, receiver footing, and how quarterbacks handle the ball. Wind: Steady winds around 9 MPH shouldn’t cause big issues, but gusts up to 20 MPH could sometimes impact long passes and the kicking game. Game Impact: If it rains during the game, the field could get slippery, so holding onto the football will be even more important.”

“Some fun facts: The Commanders are winless on the road this season,” Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina wrote on X. “The Giants are 3-0 in home games played in the rain.”

Giants Get Leading Rusher Back for TNF

The Giants will get leading rusher Cam Skattebo back against the Commanders after he missed their Week 9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles with a hamstring injury.

Skattebo’s career low point — so far — came in the tie against the Commanders.

Skattebo fumbled at the Commanders’ 23-yard line with just under 2 minutes left in overtime, killing the Giants’ chances of kicking a short, game-winning field goal.

After head coach John Harbaugh benched Skattebo in a Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints, he bounced back with the best game of his career in a Week 7 overtime win over the Houston Texans with 124 yards and 1 touchdown on just 17 carries — a whopping 7.3 yards per carry.

Skattebo leads the Giants with 418 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns in seven games.

Commanders Could Be Dangerous Running

The Commanders don’t have their leading rusher from last season, 2nd-year running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, after he landed on injured reserve with a groin injury on October 19.

They still have weapons when it comes to running the ball — quarterback Jayden Daniels leads the Commanders with 252 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns and averages an incredible 8.1 yards per carry.

That, along with veteran running backs Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler in big doses, could keep the Giants’ defense off balance in the rain.