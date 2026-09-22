Ex-Giants WR Darius Slayton Signs With AFC Team

Former New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton has a new home.

“Veteran WR Darius Slayton is signing with the Colts,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on Monday night. “With Alec Pierce dealing with a heel injury, Indianapolis turns to Slayton, who played the past seven seasons with the Giants — and now reunites with Daniel Jones.”

“Sources: The Colts are signing former Giants WR Darius Slayton,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account. “Slayton compiled 296 catches for 4,435 yards and 22 TDs during his seven-year tenure in New York.”

“The Colts are signing former Giants WR Darius Slayton, per multiple reports,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account. “The move reunites him with Daniel Jones and comes with Alec Pierce dealing with an injury.”

Giants Made Surprise Move to Release Slayton

Slayton’s release on September 7 came as a surprise.

“The Giants released WR Darius Slayton,” Schultz wrote on his official X account. “Darius Slayton has quietly become one of the more productive WRs the Giants have had, ranking top 15 all-time in both catches and yards. The former 5th-round pick was also the team’s longest-tenured player.”

“The Giants have announced the release of WR Darius Slayton,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account. “The 2019 fifth-round pick moves on after 296 catches in 106 games over seven seasons in East Rutherford.”

“Slayton had $9.8 million of his $12.3 million salary already guaranteed, so while they save $2.5 million by not having him on the Week 1 roster, Giants will be paying him a lot to play somewhere else this year,” ESPN’s Bill Barnwell wrote on his official X account.

Slayton signed a 3-year, $36 million contract with the Giants before the 2025 season.

“Grateful for my time in NY,” Slayton wrote on his official X account on Monday after his release. “7 years a Giant nothing but love for one of the most prestigious organizations in the NFL. Excited to see what’s next.”

Darius Slayton Consistently Produced for Giants

Slayton, 6-foot-1 and 198 pounds, has been a consistent producer for the Giants since he was selected in the 5th round (No. 171 overall) out of Auburn in the 2019 NFL Draft.

In 7 seasons, Slayton has 17-game averages of 47 receptions for 711 yards and 4 touchdowns. In 2025, he had 37 receptions for 538 yards and 1 touchdown in 14 games.