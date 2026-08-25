Former Giants WR Claimed Off Waivers by Dolphins

One former New York Giants wide receiver is seeing a quick turnaround in terms of NFL opportunities — finding a new team just 24 hours after he was released.

“Dolphins announced today that they have claimed wide receiver Ryan Miller off waivers from the New York Giants and waived wide receiver Tahj Washington,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Worked out Garrison Grimes, Bryce Robinson, Phillip Lorenzo.”

“Former Bucs receiver Ryan Miller, cut by the Giants on Monday, was claimed today by the Dolphins, where he could help a young and inexperienced receiving corps,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account.

“The Miami Dolphins claimed wide receiver Ryan Miller off waivers from the New York Giants and waived wide receiver Tahj Washington,” Dolphins reporter Joe Schad wrote on his official X account.

Ryan Miller Started for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Miller started 6 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the last 2 seasons and was claimed off waivers by the Giants in December 2025.

“Giants waived receiver Ryan Miller, per a league source,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account on Monday.

“The Giants have waived WR Ryan Miller,” Giants reporter Doug Rush wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Miller was claimed off waivers by the Giants from the Buccaneers last season and re-signed on a 1-year deal in free agency. He had one target and no catches in Saturday’s game vs the Dolphins.”

“Miller was taking 3rd team reps mostly, never caught on,” New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy wrote on his official X account.

Ryan Miller Made Bucs Roster as Long Shot

Miller made the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent and long shot each of the last 3 seasons, including playing 13 games in 2025 against a stacked room.

“My first quarter takeaway is that Ryan Miller wants to make this football team,” On 3’s Nick Geddes wrote on his official X account in August 2025. “Dude just makes plays.”

“Ryan Miller is going to make it really hard on these other bottom tier WRs on the Bucs,” X user J.T. Olson wrote in August 2025 “He just does so many little things right.”

Miller, 6-foot-1 and 221 pounds, was the first 3-time FCS All-American in Furman history as a tight end, where he set the career record with 28 touchdown receptions.

He went undrafted in 2023 and caught on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent and switched positions to wide receiver after running the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds at Furman’s Pro Day.