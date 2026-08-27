$70 Million Ex-Giants Star Taken Out With ‘Cheap Hit’

To have something like this happen — at this time of the year — breaks so many unwritten NFL rules it’s kind of hard to comprehend.

Former New York Giants star wide receiver and current Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson was evaluated for a concussion after a nasty hit by Chicago Bears safety — and former Titan — Xavier Woods.

Robinson left the Giants for a 3-year, $70 million free-agent contract with the Titans in March after a breakout season in 2025 with 92 receptions for 1,014 yards and 4 touchdowns.

“Bears safety Xavier Woods just laid out Titans WR Wan’Dale Robinson,” Bears reporter Adam Jahns wrote on X on Thursday. “Hard high hit over the middle. Flag thrown. Titans players went after Woods.”

“Robert Saleh said Wan’Dale Robinson is being evaluated for a concussion,” ESPN’s Turon Davenport wrote on his official X account. “Saleh called the hit a cheap one. Robinson walked into the building on his own after the hit.”

“Titans WR Wan’Dale Robinson not seen with the rest of the offense or at all after taking a very dirty hit from a 10 year NFL veteran,” A to Z Sports Nashville wrote on its official X account.

Giants Wish They Still Had Wan’Dale Robinson

It’s hard to envision a world in which the Giants don’t desperately wish Robinson was still on the roster. Mainly because of the uncertainty around their other star wide receiver, Malik Nabers, who is coming off a torn ACL suffered early in the 2025 regular season.

On Wednesday, Nabers left practice accompanied by trainers 20 minutes early after having what was described as a “full workload” on Wednesday. The 2024 1st-round pick and Pro Bowler hasn’t played since tearing his ACL early in the 2025 regular season — an injury that required multiple surgeries to fix.

“Malik Nabers left the outdoor practice field early with a trainer,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account. “Coach John Harbaugh said he talks with the medical staff after practice and there was no mention of Nabers.”

“It was a somewhat confusing interaction with Harbaugh after practice,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Harbaugh was unaware when first asked about Nabers leaving early. When asked a follow-up about the early exit, Harbaugh said, ‘It wasn’t part of the plan. I’ll find out what was going on. I’m sure it’s something with the trainers. There’s no injury. We talk afterwards — we always get the injury report right after and there was no talk about Malik that way.’”

Giants Started Week With Positive Nabers Update

The week started with the Giants giving the most positive injury update on Nabers to this point — 1 that seemed to show he was on track to play against the Dallas Cowboys in a primetime regular-season opener on September 13.

Monday, Harbaugh told the assembled media, “It’s reasonable to assume” that Nabers will play in the season opener barring any setbacks with his surgically repaired knee.

Nabers had 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and 7 touchdowns in 15 games as a rookie in 2024 but tore his ACL just 4 games into the 2025 regular season.