Jets Predicted to Add ‘Elite Athlete’ QB in 2nd Round of 2025 NFL Draft

The New York Jets are predicted to make one of the biggest splashes of day two of the 2025 NFL draft.

Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic mocked Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe to the Jets with the No. 42 overall pick in the second round.

“Maybe Justin Fields cashes in on his prove-it contract and becomes the Jets’ quarterback of the future. Maybe not. Either way, being able to stash and develop an elite athlete with immense potential such as Milroe — in an offense that will use its QB in the run game — feels like a terrific fit,” Baumgardner explained.

Jets Can Take One of the Most Talented Prospects in This Class to Develop

Play

Milroe, 22, was described as a “lottery ticket” by ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes.

“He’s got the strongest arm of any quarterback in the draft,” Kimes explained. “He has the agility and vision as a runner that I would put up there with the Lamar Jackson’s of the world.”

“To me, Jalen Milroe is a lottery ticket. He’s got the strongest arm of any quarterback in the draft. … He has the agility and vision as a runner that I would put up there with the Lamar Jackson’s of the world.” —@minakimes on Jalen Milroe’s value in the upcoming NFL draft pic.twitter.com/Vdeu4owRy5 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 18, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

There are two types of teams in the NFL: those who have quarterbacks and those who don’t.

Let’s dive into that even deeper. There are very few teams with elite quarterbacks, several teams with average quarterbacks, and a couple of teams without quarterbacks.

The worst place you can be is in purgatory – somewhere in the middle. If you’re the Jets, you want to swing for the fences. Milroe could be a wild success or an epic failure.

There are no guarantees when selecting a quarterback, but the Jets would be an ideal landing spot.

Fields and Tyrod Taylor are atop the QB depth chart. That would ensure that Milroe, a project quarterback, wouldn’t be forced into action before he was ready.

A Dynamic Pass Catcher Joins the Jets in Projected Scenario

With the No. 73 overall pick in the third round, Baumgardner pegged Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo to the Jets.

Arroyo, 22, played four years of college football at Miami. He appeared in 36 games and finished with 46 receptions for 753 receiving yards and scored eight touchdowns.

He was only a starter for one year in college totaling 16 targets through his first three seasons “as he battled a knee injury”, Dane Brugler explained in “The Beast.”

“An awesome athlete at 250 pounds, Arroyo gets in and out of his breaks with efficiency and speed to consistently create separation, which makes him a threat to score any time he touches the ball (71.4 percent of his catches in 2024 resulted in a first down or touchdown). Overall, Arroyo needs further development as a route runner and blocker to reach his ceiling, but he can bring an immediate vertical element to an offense with his speed, fluidity and focused ball skills. He is easy to project as an NFL starter and a weapon for which defenses must account,” Brugler said.

While the overall raw numbers may not wow you for Arroyo the deeper numbers are interesting.

“34.3 percent of catches in 2024 went for 20 yards or more (for context, Brock Bowers finished final season at Georgia at 23.2 percent). Secures ball well in stride to be catch-and-go weapon (led FBS tight ends in 2024 with 9.1 yards after catch/reception),” Brugler added.