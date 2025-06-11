Hi, Subscriber

Sauce Gardner Reveals Historic Jets Contract Demands

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner speaking with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin after an NFL game.

Sauce Gardner wants to be a Jet for life.

Now the New York Jets know how much it’ll cost to make that a reality.

“Both Gardner and [Garrett] Wilson have stated publicly that they want to be Jets ‘for life’; both are also seeking contracts that would make them among the highest-paid at their positions. As for Gardner, specifically: He wants to be the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, which would place him around $30 million per season,” The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt and Dianna Russini revealed.

The cornerback market has exploded this offseason. Jalen Ramsey was the highest-paid CB in the NFL with his $24.1 million annual salary. However, that was topped twice this offseason by newcomers.

On March 10, the Carolina Panthers made Jaycee Horn the new highest-paid corner in football at a $25 million per year clip. Horn held that title for a week before Derek Stingley Jr destroyed it with a new three-year $90 million contract that paid $30 million per season from the Houston Texans.

Gardner Makes Final Call on Holding out From Jets Offseason Programs

The Jets began their three-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 10.

NFL Insider Dianna Russini revealed on social media that Gardner chose not to skip this minicamp despite his desire for a new deal.

If you take a gander around the league, several big-time stars are skipping mandatory minicamp to make a statement about their contract situations.

That list includes T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals, and Terry McLaurin of the Washington Commanders, to name a few.

On Tuesday, that fun fact was pointed out to Jets head coach Aaron Glenn. He was asked what it says that several of his players who are contract eligible still showed up despite what is happening around the league.

“Well, first off, I can care less about other teams. So I don’t know what you’re talking about with other guys not holding out, but our guys come to compete. That is who they are. Listen, I don’t take that lightly either, so I’m appreciative, but I know how they are built too,” Glenn explained.

The Risky Business With a Gardner Contract

Gang Green still has two years of team control. Gardner’s fifth-year option was accepted this offseason, meaning he isn’t scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency until 2027.

Are the Jets willing to pay Gardner early?

If so, are they also willing to acquiesce to his demands of being the top-paid corner in football?

If they aren’t, is Gardner’s price tag inevitably only going to get higher a year from now if someone else tops the cornerback market?

That is a lot of questions with very few answers.

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

