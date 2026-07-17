Aaron Glenn’s 2026 Draft Plans Leaked by Jets Player

The New York Jets selected former Indiana cornerback D’Angelo Ponds with the No. 50 overall pick in the second round.

However, Jets rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr leaked on the official Jets podcast what else head coach Aaron Glenn was considering ahead of Day 2 of the NFL Draft on Friday, April 24.

“I had a meeting with AG and my family. After that meeting, I was like, so what y’all thinking for our first second round pick? And then he was like, ‘It’s either we’re thinking O-Lineman or DB [defensive back].’ He was like, ‘I like your guy D’Angelo Ponds. He kind of reminds me of myself.’ I was like, yeah, go get ’em,” Cooper explained.

Let’s Unpack What He Said and What It Means

The Jets started day two with the No. 44 overall pick in the second round. After the Miami Dolphins made their selection at pick No. 43, the Jets decided to trade back with the Detroit Lions.

Gang Green ended up taking Ponds with the 50th overall pick.

According to Glenn via Cooper, they considered two positions: offensive line and defensive back.

In the second round, two defensive backs went off the board before the Jets were set to pick at No. 44 overall:

During the pre-draft process, the Jets met with Hood on three occasions:

Top-30 local visit

Private workout

Attended his Pro Day

During the pre-draft process, the Jets also met with Stukes on three occasions:

Private workout

Attended his Pro Day

Met with him at the NFL Combine

It’s possible that the Jets liked either one of these players, and they simply got picked before the team had a chance to take them.

Did the Jets Want a Big Man?

The most interesting thing to think about with Cooper’s comments was about the offensive lineman.

If the Jets were interested in potentially selecting an offensive lineman, then the detective work becomes a lot simpler.

Only one offensive lineman went off the board between the No. 33 overall pick and No. 50 overall, where the Jets ultimately selected Ponds.

With the No. 34 overall pick in the second round, the Arizona Cardinals selected Texas A&M guard Chase Bisontis.

Did the Jets want Bisontis? The comments from Glenn would sure seem to indicate that. If they wanted an O-Lineman and only one went off the board, and they opted for a different direction after that pick, it makes you think.

Interestingly, after the Jets passed on taking an O-Lineman in the second round, which, according to Glenn, was something they considered — they didn’t end up taking one until the sixth round.

The Jets had an eight-person draft class in 2026. They only took one offensive lineman during the entire draft: Miami guard Anez Cooper.

They liked someone enough to potentially take them with a high pick in the second round, but then changed their mind, saying they would address the position in the sixth round instead.

The offensive line positions that made the most sense to investigate during the draft were left guard or center. That is where the Jets have the biggest questions in the trenches.

Clearly, the Jets like Joe Tippmann at right guard because he was just handsomely rewarded this offseason with a four-year, $62 million contract.