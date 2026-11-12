2 Teams Expressed Interest in Garrett Wilson Jets Trade: Report

The New York Jets did not flip wide receiver Garrett Wilson ahead of the Tuesday, November 10 NFL trade deadline.

However, ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed that there was interest in the talented pass catcher.

“A trade never was a realistic possibility even though the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers were interested. Wilson didn’t want to leave, and the Jets didn’t want to deal arguably their best player. Under contract through 2030, he’s viewed as a foundational piece,” Cimini wrote.

“This storyline could be re-visited in the offseason, depending on how Wilson feels about the direction of the team. As he said recently, ‘I want to win games and that’s the one thing we’ve been missing here. I love it here. Do I love it more than I love winning? Nah, to be completely honest, but I’m hopeful,'” Wilson said via Cimini.

The Jets Were Right to Say No

According to Tankathon, the Jets own the largest and most valuable treasure chest of picks in the 2027 NFL Draft.

A Wilson trade would have added more cherries on top of that ice cream sundae, but when is enough, enough? Eventually we’re talking about water buckets in the ocean. The NFL Draft process is an inexact science. Not every pick is going to work out. So why trade a star wideout for picks that you hope can be half as good as Wilson? Make it make sense.

The Week 9 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs was a perfect example to explain Wilson’s impact on the offense. Even though he wasn’t out on the field the impact of his loss was certainly felt.

There wasn’t a single other player among the pass catchers that forced the Chiefs’ defense to disrupt their gameplan. Wilson is so dynamic of a playmaker that you have to account for where he is at all times.

Eventually the Jets Have to Make Him Happy or Else

Wilson wants to win. Point blank. That hasn’t happened since he became a member of the green and white.

The former Ohio State product joined the Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft as the No. 10 overall pick in the first round. Since he was selected, the Jets have had four consectuive losing seasons and they seem to be on pace for a fifth such season sitting at 2-7 after the first nine weeks of the regular season.

The Jets overall record with Wilson in the fold is 24-53. That isn’t anywhere near good enough. So far Wilson has been a loyal soldier, but eventually the losing is going to break him. The lack of consistent quarterback play is going to break him.

In a lot of ways, the upcoming 2027 offseason feels like a last chance for the organization to make things right. The good news is the Jets have a path to finding a franchise quarterback whether that be through free agency, the draft, or even via the trade market. The Jets have the assets to go in whatever direction they choose.

Gang Green better choose right and start winning or they will alienate their best player.