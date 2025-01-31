Hi, Subscriber

Jets Steal Former Top-5 Pick From Steelers in Surprise Move

Aaron Curry, Seahawks
Getty
Former Seattle Seahawks defender Aaron Curry reacting in the middle of an NFL game.

The New York Jets have poached a talented coach away from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shared on social media that the Jets are hiring inside linebackers coach Aaron Curry to be their new linebackers coach.

Curry had spent the previous two seasons with the Steelers in that role.

Jets Add Another Promising Young Coach to the Staff

Curry, 38, entered the NFL back in 2009 as the No. 4 overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft.

He lasted in the league for four seasons before he decided to hang up his cleats. Curry appeared in 48 games and made 39 starts.

During that period, he racked up 5.5 sacks, 203 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 19 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, and 12 pass deflections.

After retiring from football in 2013, Curry immediately got into coaching. He spent six seasons at the college football level for Charlotte. Curry started as a strength and conditioning intern, became a graduate assistant, and then coached up the defensive line.

In 2019 he returned to the NFL and his old team the Seattle Seahawks as a coaching assistant and a defensive assistant. Most recently he has been with the Steelers as an inside linebackers coach.

“Aaron Curry received rave reviews in Pittsburgh and is seen as a coach on the rise,” The Jet Press wrote on X previously Twitter.

Jets Finally Lock in an OC After Days of Rumors

In other coaching news, the Jets have finally secured their next offensive coordinator.

“Sources: The #Jets are hiring #Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand as their new offensive coordinator. Engstrand, who has been with Detroit since 2020, will now take charge of the Jets’ offense under head coach Aaron Glenn,” NFL Insider Jordan Schultz shared.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini confirmed the news.

“He comes from the highest-scoring offense in the NFL, and Glenn has familiarity with him. The potential risk is that he’s never called plays on the NFL level. Another rookie OC,” Cimini said.

The good news for the Jets is that Engstrand has worked with some big names during his coaching career. However, the troubling or uncertain news is that he hasn’t called plays at the NFL level.

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler told me earlier this week on “Boy Green Daily” that Glenn was looking for an up-and-coming guy as his next OC as opposed to a veteran presence.

Glenn didn’t get his top choice – that apparently was Nick Caley – but he ended up with a guy he was incredibly familiar with.

