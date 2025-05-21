Aaron Glenn Takes Shot at Aaron Rodgers in His Praise of Jets QB Justin Fields

Head coach Aaron Glenn said the No. 1 thing he loves about New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields is his authenticity.

“Yes, he has a quiet voice, but that quiet voice doesn’t mean that people don’t hear him. People see the way that he works that speaks more than what you say. I like that about him because he is himself. He is authentic, and he isn’t going to change for nobody. I’d rather have that than somebody who is fake,” Glenn explained on Wednesday, May 21.

“I take to [Fields] because he is authentic and he is himself. There is one thing that players can pick out, and that is someone who is fake. There is nothing about him that is fake. So I love everything about the player [and] I love everything about the way he carries himself.”

Glenn took that Fields compliment to another level, seemingly taking a shot at Aaron Rodgers without mentioning him by name.

“I’m going to use a [Bill] Parcells deal now, he [Fields] is not trying to be the celebrity quarterback. He is just trying to be himself, and whatever comes with that, it comes with it. He is not trying to impress anybody. He is going out there and busting his [expletive] trying to be the best quarterback he can be for this team, and everybody sees that and I like that,” Glenn explained.

The Jets Have Made a Dramatic Shift at the QB Position

Rodgers has been accused of being a celebrity quarterback in the NFL.

It started with the Green Bay Packers and was exacerbated when he was traded to the Jets in 2023.

Examples include multiple podcast appearances, The Pat McAfee Show, and getting into topics outside of the world of sports that were often controversial in nature.

Whether it was right or wrong, the Jets’ culture over the last two years centered around Rodgers. They brought in players that he was comfortable with, coaches that he knew, and tried to go all in on Rodgers. That failed, and the new regime decided to try something different.

We have no idea if the Jets switching from Rodgers to Fields is going to be a success. However, what we do know is that Fields is dramatically different than Rodgers: demeanor, play style, and operating in the huddle.

“He has got a different way about it,” Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson responded when asked to describe how Fields operates as a leader. “He is very commanding in the huddle … He doesn’t degrade anybody.”

Wilson said it was difficult to explain, but “for me it’s perfect. I love having him around and the way he goes about it. It’s cool to see.”

Glenn is going to die on his sword. If Fields fails as the QB1 for the Jets, so be it, but it won’t be because Glenn compromised on his philosophy of not having a celebrity quarterback who is above the team.