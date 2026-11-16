Aaron Glenn Admits Jets Made a Play-Caller Change

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has given up his “superpower.”

On Monday, November 16, Glenn admitted that he wasn’t the defensive play-caller during the Week 10 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

“I gave [Brian] Duker the lead when it comes to [defensive play-calling], but again I’m still a huge part of what we call. It has been a collaboration throughout the whole season, to be honest with you. I had the lead for the first [nine] games to this point, and this game I wanted to give him the lead,” Glenn revealed.

“If there is anything that I wanted to get called, I would definitely get on the headset and let him know it. If there is some calls that I didn’t like I would let him know it and we will go from there. Again, you’re absolutely right, and I’ve said this, and I will continue to do this: anything that we as a staff, anything that I can do as a head coach to help us win games, man, I’m willing to do it, and I’m not afraid to do that. So I gave him the lead, but again, I was very involved in what we ran,” Glenn added.

Credit to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, who noted on X this morning before Glenn spoke to the media, “Re-watching the game, it seemed that Aaron Glenn at times wasn’t calling defensive plays (despite having the big play sheet the entire game). Another pair of trained eyes noticed the same thing. Curious to hear from Glenn today. He was non-committal last week on whether he’d relinquish play calling amid defensive slide.”

It turns out Glenn did make a change.

This Is a Seismic Shift

Glenn left the door open during the week that he could make a change, and he did follow through on it.

This offseason Glenn

“To me, play calling is my superpower, really,” Glenn said in February at the NFL Scouting Combine via the Associated Press. “Doing it for four years in Detroit, man, just look at the maturation of those four years of how we improved every year and how I improved as as a play caller. I really miss doing that. I think it’s a huge part of helping us become the team that I see us becoming.”

If Glenn saw the Jets becoming one of the worst defenses in the NFL, then his prediction was accurate.

“The Jets ranked 8th in defensive EPA after Week 2. They were at 18th after Week 6. They are 29th now,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic posted.

The Jets have the same record 10 games into the season in 2026 (2-8) that they had last year through the same number of games (2-8).

Rosenblatt highlighted that the Jets had a -59 point differential through the first 10 games of the season in 2025. In 2026, it’s worse. The Jets have a -60 point differential through the first 10 games of this season.

This Is the End

Glenn taking over play-calling during the offseason was going to define his time with the Jets.

If he was successful, it would spark a turnaround and instil belief that he knew what he was doing. If it failed, Glenn would inevitably lose his job. At the time of publication, Glenn remains the HC of the NYJ, but now that he has given up his “superpower”, what’s next?

If it wasn’t already, this certainly feels like the beginning of the end.