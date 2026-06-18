Aaron Glenn Explains Reason for Canceled Jets Minicamp Practice

The New York Jets were set to have their third and final day of mandatory minicamp on Thursday, June 18.

However, there was an audible at the line of scrimmage. Head coach Aaron Glenn opted to cancel it and let the players head home early. Despite canceling practice, Glenn still met with the media as he was scheduled to do to explain his decision-making.

“So obviously I cancelled practice today, had the players come in. We had our team meeting which we discussed things that went on throughout the offseason, and some

expectations of what I want from the guys as they come back. But listen, the guys have given me, the coaching staff, even themselves and their teammates, everything that I asked of them throughout these phases,” Glenn said.

“The participation has been outstanding. The work they’ve put in has been outstanding, and I like exactly where we’re at. And when I said that, I told those guys is I want to get to the point to where I love where we’re at, and we know that when you want to love it it’s going to take some time, so we know exactly the things that we have to do to improve in those areas. But I do like where we’re at and looking forward to some down time and then getting into training camp and getting to the point to where I love exactly where we are as a team,” Glenn added.

Next Stop Is Training Camp for the Green and White

With the final practice being canceled, the Jets players and coaching staff will enjoy about a six-week break before the players return for training camp on July 28.

The good news is there are no major injuries for the green and white. The two of note are both rookies:

Sadiq is fully expected to return for the start of training camp. He missed the majority of OTAs and all of mandatory minicamp with his procedure.

Klubnik missed the final week of OTA practices. He also missed the early part of the week of mandatory minicamp, but coach Glenn said, “he was going to get a chance” to practice on Thursday before they decided to cancel.

Outside of those two youngsters, the Jets are completely healthy heading into the only truly quiet part of the offseason.

Glenn Reveals His ‘Happy Place’

Aaron Glenn channeled his inner Adam Sandler from the movie “Happy Gilmore” when asked for his plans during the break.

“It’s funny because I was just talking about that with a couple of other gentlemen. I have this tendency, and I got this from my dad, my dad passed years ago. But my dad was a workaholic; that’s what he did. I have 10 brothers and sisters, and my mom never worked, so all I saw my dad do was work. So, I actually took on that trait of being a

workaholic. But my wife does a really good job of trying to get me balanced and making sure I have things outside of football to create a hobby. So, I’ll golf, and then I’ll go to the country, man, and just hang out and mess with horses and do things like that, so that’s my happy place,” Glenn revealed.