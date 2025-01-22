Jets Gave Aaron Glenn ‘Substantial Offer’, Staff Details Leak Out

Aaron Glenn left the building without becoming the next head coach of the New York Jets.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter confirmed the news adding that Washington Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark also left the team’s training facility.

However, before he left, the Jets made a “substantial” contract offer to Glenn, and the Jets’ job “is his if he wants it,” per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

Glenn’s Potential Staff is Starting to Come Together

Play

A lot of fans started freaking out on social media when Glenn and Newmark left the building without deals on Tuesday, January 21.

However, according to Connor Hughes of SNY, there is nothing to worry about.

“Everyone is really overreacting here. Aaron Glenn, Lance Newmark physically leaving the visit does not mean they are not going to be the next HC, GM of the Jets. Would advise all calm down.

Second visits are a lot of talking, getting to know higher ups, touring the facility. Robert Saleh’s actually included a mock press conference.

And Saleh, like Glenn/Newmark, left the facility. He had a second interview scheduled with the Eagles. His agent & Jets worked out final details. He never made it to the Eagles interview,” Hughes said on X previously Twitter.

Glenn landed back in Detroit via Woody Johnson’s plane, Schultz explained on social media.

“[He] is currently constructing his potential staff, which would ideally include Lions quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell — if he doesn’t get the OC job in Detroit — who could be in play as the OC for Glenn.

I’m also told Glenn wants to bring in a veteran DC who has been a former NFL head coach. Glenn, sources say, is still putting his offensive staff together.

Former Jets special teams coach Mike Westhoff could be an option, should he decide to come out of retirement,” Schultz said.

Glenn was scheduled to interview with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, January 22. However, “severe weather” delays have pushed that potential interview until later in the week according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

More Details on Glenn’s Potential Staff

Glenn is a former Jet. He was the No. 12 overall pick in the first round of the 1994 draft. Glenn spent eight of his 15 seasons with the green and white.

There are plenty of reasons Jets fans would be optimistic about this hire and the nostalgia certainly doesn’t hurt.

The latest details on Glenn’s staff revealed more potential nostalgia for Jets fans.

Mark Brunell played 17 years in the NFL. The last two seasons were spent with the Jets in 2010 and 2011.

After his playing career, Brunell immediately got into coaching. He coached for nine seasons at the high school and private college levels. Brunell returned to the NFL in 2021 as the Lions’ quarterbacks coach and has served in that role since.

The other name mentioned, Mike Westhoff, has even deeper ties to the Jets.

Westhoff started coaching football in 1974. Outside of a few short-lived retirements due to health-related reasons, Westhoff hasn’t missed a beat since then. He spent 12 years with the Jets from 2001 through 2012. That was one of the most successful runs in Jets franchise history with an AFC East title, back-to-back trips to the AFC Championship game, and eight winning seasons.

Most recently Westhoff served as the assistant head coach under Sean Payton with the Denver Broncos. However earlier this year Westhoff once again stepped away from the game of football.

“Westhoff has resigned from the team because of health issues. Westhoff, 76, had experienced problems with his vision beginning last Wednesday, team sources told ESPN on Tuesday night. Westhoff, who had returned from retirement to join Sean Payton’s staff last year, had undergone several tests, including an MRI exam and, after consulting with doctors in recent days, came to the decision to step away from coaching,” ESPN’s Jeff Legwold wrote back on November 12.