Aaron Glenn’s Future as Jets Coach Gets Intriguing Update After Dolphins Loss

The New York Jets fell 28-25 to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, dropping to 2-5 on the season.

While many knew it would take time for head coach Aaron Glenn to turn things around, he’s now approaching the midpoint of his second season, and the Jets aren’t on track to accomplish much this year unless something changes dramatically over the next few weeks.

Aaron Glenn’s Future Gets Intriguing Update

With that in mind, some believe it’s time for the Jets to consider moving on. On Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport provided an update on Glenn’s future in New York.

“Aaron Glenn’s a really interesting one because for the New York Jets, if you look at their roster, yes, they do have some talent. They have a lot of young players playing. They have a quarterback that’s more of a bridge quarterback than anything else, and they’re a team that we knew would have some bumps in the road.” Rapoport said.

“So as you’re judging Aaron Glenn, the real question for the New York Jets is what were you expecting? Were you expecting a little better? Or is this around what it was? They have played tough, they have been in every game, they have not won in the end. They’re a team that does not seem ready to do that,” he added. “Is that enough to keep him around for a third year, or is this just really part of the process as you really set the foundation?”

From The Aftermath on @nflnetwork: Talking about the future of some coaches, focusing in on #Jets coach Aaron Glenn and #Commanders coach Dan Quinn. https://t.co/W7WG6nn580 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2026

Glenn Takes Ownership of Loss

The Jets continue to struggle with game management, and Glenn has taken ownership of the team’s lack of success during his tenure. New York has now fallen to 5-19 under Glenn and remains winless in eight games against AFC East opponents.

“When it comes to this game, highly disappointed,” Glenn said. “Disappointed in myself, first and foremost.

“The reason why I would say that is because there is no quit in these guys,” Glenn said. “Listen, I know what the record is, I do. But I know what I feel about these players and I know how these players play.”

New York will return to action Sunday when it hosts the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium. Las Vegas has lost four consecutive games.