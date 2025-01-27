Jets Lose OC Candidate for Aaron Glenn’s Staff to NFC Squad

One of the top offensive coordinator candidates for Aaron Glenn’s staff on the New York Jets has been removed from the board.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shared the news on social media, “The [Seattle] Seahawks are hiring [New Orleans] Saints OC Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator, sources told The Insiders. After an exhaustive process, Seattle and coach Mike Macdonald land their top choice.”

The #Seahawks are hiring #Saints OC Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator, sources told The Insiders. After an exhaustive process, Seattle and coach Mike Macdonald lands their top choice. pic.twitter.com/LTl53k5ChP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 26, 2025

Jets Were Interested in Kubiak

After the news of Glenn being hired by the Jets became public, Connor Hughes of SNY shared that he had contact with Kubiak about potentially becoming his OC with the Jets.

Kubiak, 37, was the offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints this past season. He was also previously an OC with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021.

Klint’s father, Gary Kubiak, is a four-time Super Bowl champion. He earned one of those as the head coach of the Denver Broncos and he won three more of those as an assistant.

Who Glenn ends up hiring at OC will be a massive decision. Fair or unfair, Glenn is labeled as a defensive-oriented head coach. The Jets have had a ton of problems on both sides of the ball, but specifically, the offensive side has been a massive issue over the last 14 seasons.

New York has a very uncertain QB situation. Will Aaron Rodgers return in 2025? If he does will he be able to work with a new OC that doesn’t have a history with his style offenses? What if the team decides to move on?

The Jets have Tyrod Taylor and Jordan Travis at quarterback. That won’t exactly inspire confidence under a new regime. The alternatives that’ll be available outside of the room leave a lot to be desired.

The Jets hiring an experienced or high-upside option at OC will put a lot of Jets fans’ minds and the talented weapons on the NYJ offense at ease.

Jets Have Their Eyes on Another

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said on X previously Twitter that Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Nick Caley “is [the Jets’] top target.”

That fact was confirmed to me by NFL Insider Benjamin Allbright who joined me last week on “Boy Green Meets Wudi.”

So if that’s their top target, what is the hold-up?

The Rooney Rule requires NFL teams to interview two external minority candidates before they can hire a coach. That rule extends to head coaches, general managers, and coordinators.

“They have to conduct interviews before hiring anyone. Those should start in the coming days,” Rosenblatt explained on Sunday, January 26.

Teams all across the league are looking for offensive coordinators so it’s a highly competitive marketplace for the Jets.

The Jets also lost an option for their front office.

Rosenblatt said that Dave Ziegler was a “name to keep an eye on.” However, he took the assistant GM role with the Tennessee Titans.