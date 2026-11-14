Aaron Glenn Leaves Door Open for Major Jets Change Before Bills Game

Could New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn give up play-calling ahead of the Week 10 Buffalo Bills game?

He certainly left the door open during his Monday, November 9, media availability.

“Well, I would say this, and listen, we have not played really good defense the last couple of weeks, and I am very aware of that. But again, there’s been evidence of us playing really good defense throughout this season and listen, I will never say never to anything, but I do know this: I’m looking at everything and I’m looking of ways of us to improve, and whatever that is for us to get better, you can best believe I’ll make those changes. And I think I’ve done that throughout my career to be able to do that is I’m not afraid to make a change. I’m not saying that is going to be the change, but I’m looking at everything,” Glenn explained.

After leaving the door open for the change on Monday, Glenn was asked directly on Friday, November 13, if he will call the defense against the Bills this week.

“(laughs). You’ll see. Come on, you know I’m not going to give you an answer to any of those. Whatever we can do to go win games, that’s what we plan on doing and that’s not to say I’m giving up playcalling. It’s just, I look at all options. You guys have heard me say this before, I’ll never say never to anything. If we have an opportunity to win a game and I can look at and dig deep into it and there’s an opportunity, you might see me out there on the field if I can help. Whatever it is to help,” Glenn responded.

Things Are Going Downhill

When Glenn was hired as the head coach, he explained that one of his gifts was the ability to put together a coaching staff. He hired veteran Steve Wilks to run the defense. It was an epic disaster, and Wilks was fired before the 2025 season was over.

This past offseason, Glenn chose to call defensive plays himself and called it his “superpower.”

The numbers speak for themselves; things haven’t gone well.

The Jets have the 7th-worst run defense in the league (128.0 rushing yards per game), and they’re last in the league in interceptions (one), per ESPN.

“The spiraling defense has allowed 32 points per game over the team’s current four-game losing streak,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed.

The Beginning of the End

We won’t know whether Glenn actually made a play-caller change until Sunday against the Bills. Glenn doesn’t want to give away a competitive advantage.

“Most people think that he will continue in that role, but if they get blown out by the Bills on Sunday, it might not be a bad idea to hand off the job,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini said.

At this point, it feels like rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic. Glenn said play calling was his superpower. When he said that, Glenn was choosing to live and die by the sword. If Glenn taking over play calling worked, he would have been endlessly praised. However, if it ended up in the other direction, it was always likely going to cost Glenn his job.

If Glenn gives up play calling, it feels like the beginning of the end. To be honest, it is probably already over, but this could simply accelerate that process.

Brian Duker, who holds the “defensive coordinator” title on the Jets’ website, got the job after a single Zoom interview. It drew criticism because the Jets had interviewed an initial eight candidates; something clearly happened: Duker got added to the pool late and was immediately hired.

Very bizarre.

Duker has been coaching football since 2009 when he started as a student assistant at Towson. He has never held the defensive coordinator role until this opportunity with the Jets. Duker doesn’t appear overly qualified to call defensive plays if that is the decision Glenn makes now or at any point in the near future.