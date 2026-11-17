It’s safe to say this season hasn’t gone anywhere near as planned for second-year head coach Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets.

They fell to the Buffalo Bills 31-12 on Sunday, dropping their fifth straight game and falling to 2-8 on the season.

This moves Glenn’s record as the Jets’ head coach to 5-22 as he tries to turn things around in his second year with the franchise after owner Woody Johnson hired him before the 2025 season.

Glenn Makes Feelings Clear on Johnson

It seems Glenn’s job security is growing weaker by the week, but Johnson hasn’t given any indication that Glenn is on the hot seat.

According to Glenn, however, the two have a strong relationship. Speaking to the media on Monday, Glenn was asked about his boss.

“[Johnson] is the first thing I think about after every game because he’s been so good to this team,” Glenn said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

“The good thing about me and Woody’s relationship is we don’t flip-flop on each other. We don’t change. We’re always honest,” Glenn added. “When we do have conversations, he will give me the good and the bad, same way I would give him the good and the bad. Then we’ll move on and we’ll go to the next week.

“I think that’s the promising thing about having a relationship with men of stature, is that he’s not going to be one way one week and then turn to be another way the next week. I pride myself on being that, too. Just because we’re in a losing phase, I’m not going to change who I am for the players.”

Aaron Glenn on Jets owner Woody Johnson: “The good thing about me and Woody’s relationship is we don’t flip-flop on each other. We don’t change. We’re always honest.” #Jets https://t.co/OTo9veQyH4 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 17, 2026

Looking at the Jets

Whether Glenn will remain in New York for a third season seems very much up in the air at this point.

The Jets have likely played themselves out of playoff contention with eight losses already. However, how Glenn leads the team over the final seven games could determine whether he gets another season or faces a potential firing.

New York will have back-to-back games over the next two weeks against the Los Angeles Chargers (1-8) and Miami Dolphins (1-8) before entering their bye week.