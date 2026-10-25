Calls Grow Loud to Fire Aaron Glenn After Jets Loss to Dolphins

The New York Jets lost 28-25 to the previously winless Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins hadn’t held a lead at any point this season before Week 7; that all changed on the opening drive against the Jets.

This led to an outpouring on social media calling for the Jets to fire head coach Aaron Glenn.

“Loud fire Aaron Glenn chants leaving MetLife Stadium today. It’s over,” ESPN New York’s Jake Asman revealed on social media.

“If you’re still defending Aaron Glenn after today, you’re not a serious person. The Jets have talent. This roster is NOT as far away from winning as the results suggest. But they will NEVER win with this head coach. Losing to an 0-5 Dolphins team that hadn’t held a lead ALL SEASON until today should be the final wake-up call for anyone still making excuses for Glenn. It’s over,” ESPN New York’s Jake Asman posted.

Social Media Reactions to Glenn’s Issues

“Aaron Glenn has now been outscored 107-6 in the final 2 minutes of the first half in 24 games as the Jets head coach. This is not a fake stat. Glenn is that awful and Jets fans deserve better,” Asman posted.

The Jets didn’t get the ball at the end of the first half, but they could have had a chance to do so had Glenn utilized his timeouts properly.

After the game, Glenn expressed some potential regret about how things played out.

“Maybe we should’ve called our timeouts to get it back, but at that point, we just felt like we were going to stop them and be able to get the ball back,” Glenn said via SNY Jets.

“This answer is inexcusable. Game management is the most important part of this job and he is as bad at it as any coach I’ve ever seen. There may not be any point in making the change now, but it’s over, it’s just a matter of when,” ESPN’s Mike Greenberg responded.

This answer is inexcusable.Game management is the most important part of this job and he is as bad at it as any coach I’ve ever seen.There may not be any point in making the change now, but it’s over, it’s just a matter of when. https://t.co/n9u3dJ63jU— Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) October 25, 2026

“He might make it to the end of the year, but the Aaron Glenn era officially ended today,” Jets content creator Matt O’Leary said.

“Aaron Glenn loses at home to an 0-5 team to fall to 0-8 vs AFC East opponents and to 5-19 overall. The Jets are certainly within their rights to fire him now. Maybe they give him the rest of the year because of his meritorious service as a player. At this point, whatever,” Ian O’Connor wrote.

“That’s a loss that feels like the end of everything. The worst in years. Absolute disgrace. To all Jets fans telling me to root for losses and draft picks, I’m not fighting back anymore. And it’s just a matter of when, not if, they fire the coach. They absolutely should,” ESPN’s Mike Greenberg said.

Glenn Continues Winless Ways in Division

Glenn is now 0-8 against the AFC East as the head coach of the Jets. The latest performance was particularly embarrassing.

Miami dominated the time-of-possession battle: 34:36 to 25:24. The Jets lost the penalty battle, the turnover battle, and got the ball run down their throats.

The Dolphins toted the rock 41 times for 156 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns on the ground. Heading into the game, Ollie Gordon II was the player to watch. The Jets knew it, the Dolphins knew it, and it still didn’t matter. He finished with 103 rushing yards, and anytime he wanted something he got it against this Jets defense.