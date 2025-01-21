Hi, Subscriber

Aaron Glenn Looking to Potentially Add Ex-NFL HC to Jets Staff: Rumors

Aaron Glenn, Lions
Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn reacting ahead of an NFL game.

The first big rumored addition to Aaron Glenn’s potential staff on the New York Jets has been leaked.

Connor Hughes of SNY said on social media, “If the Jets hire Aaron Glenn as head coach, a name I’ve heard associated with him as a defensive coordinator candidate is Steve Wilks. Long-time assistant with multiple stops as a DC who also has two stints as a head coach. That’s valuable experience for a first timer in Glenn.”

Wilks Would be a Strong Hire For The Jets

Glenn is doing an in-person interview with the Jets for their head coaching vacancy on Tuesday, January 21.

“Aaron Glenn is trending toward being their head coach. It could happen today if all goes well. There’s a reason why Glenn picked the Jets for his first in-person interview. He also likes the idea of working alongside former Lions exec Lance Newmark, who also interviews today for the second time. The stars are aligning,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini said.

“Something to note: There are many Jets players who have privately expressed excitement at the prospect of Aaron Glenn being their coach. If/when he’s hired, it will be received well in the locker room,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic added.

If he were hired, who ended up on his staff would be an important piece of the puzzle.

Glenn would be a first-time head coach and having experience would be incredibly beneficial.

Wilks, 55, has been coaching football since 1995. He jumped to the NFL level in 2006. A longtime defensive coordinator who also has had multiple stints as a head coach and as an interim HC.

Other Potential Jets Coaching Staff Rumors

“One coach to keep an eye on for a potential Aaron Glenn Jets staff: Lions defensive assistant Jim O’Neil. Coached in Cleveland when Glenn started his coaching career. Was a Jets coach when Glenn was a scout. Has been a DC in the NFL. O’Neil came to Detroit in 2024,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

However, the most important hire for Glenn if he joins the Jets is on the opposite side of the ball. He needs a strong offensive staff to balance out his strengths and weaknesses.

Gang Green has struggled offensively for the majority of the last 14 seasons. That aligns with its franchise-record playoff drought.

That left fans begging for the team to hire an offensive-minded head coach this offseason.

Woody Johnson has only ever hired one offensive-oriented head coach during his 25 years of ownership. It went horribly wrong with Adam Gase finishing with a 9-23 record.

The Jets haven’t gone back into that coaching pool again. If you look across the league there are plenty of successful coaches from all walks of coaching including offense, defense, and special teams.

It’s ultimately about hiring the right guy.

