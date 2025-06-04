Aaron Glenn Sends Blunt Message to Jets $6 Million Pass Catcher

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn delivered a very clear message to second-year wideout Malachi Corley during OTAs.

You can’t make the club in the tub.

“We have a ways to go to really try to figure out exactly where we are gonna place him, because he has been in and out, that is just what it is. There is a plan for him, and we’re going to make sure we utilize him to what he can do best. We’ve seen that in college, and hopefully he gets well soon so we can get a chance to utilize his skill set,” Glenn explained to the media on Tuesday, June 3.

#Jets HC Aaron Glenn sent a very clear message to WR Malachi Corley… ***You can’t make the club in the tub*** Corley has missed time this offseason due to an undisclosed injury. AG said they have a plan to utilize him, ‘hopefully he gets well soon so we get a chance to… pic.twitter.com/pXFBkwzj1Y — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 4, 2025

Corley has been dealing with an undisclosed injury throughout voluntary workout programs. He has three years remaining on his $6 million rookie contract through the 2027 season.

Corley Is a Jets Player That Needs the Offseason Reps

Some players on the Jets roster don’t need reps during the voluntary workouts. They are either fully established as players or they’re true pros that have been there and done that.

However, several other players need these valuable opportunities to either learn the playbook or to establish their role on the team.

Corley checks off both of those boxes.

He is a unique player. Corley, 23, is listed at 5-foot-11 and tips the scales at 215 pounds according to the Jets’ official roster sheet.

Corley needs manufactured touches. When you look through his college tape, he hasn’t proven capable of running the full route tree and creating separation.

“Here is what I remember from Corley is his ability to get the ball in his hands and make something happen. When you have a player like that, the first thing you think about is screens, you think about punt/kick return,” Glenn said.

In other words, you need reps, reps, and more reps to figure out exactly how a player will be utilized in an offense. If Corley isn’t available during these practices, the coaching staff is going to start cooking things up for other players who are actually available.

The best ability is availability.

If Corley doesn’t get healthy soon, he could be on the outside looking in come roster cutdown time.

The Arrow Appeared to Be Pointing in the Right Direction Earlier in the Offseason

When Corley showed up at the beginning of the offseason, he appeared to be in excellent shape.

“Malachi Corley working. Breakout szn incoming 🔥✈,” Jets content creator Harrison Glaser posted on social media with two photos of Corley from Jets practice.

Corley was also posting his own workout content on social media.

“Military Tank With A Hemi Engine💯,” Corley said on X previously Twitter.

Military Tank With A Hemi Engine💯 pic.twitter.com/iDqfJsRkLn — Malachi Corley (@CorleyMalachi) March 27, 2025

Talent isn’t the question with Corley. He has the makings of a legitimate player in the NFL, but Corley has to seize it; it won’t just be given to him, especially with a new staff taking over this offseason.