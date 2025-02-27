Hi, Subscriber

Aaron Glenn Puts Jets QB Tyrod Taylor Firmly on Notice

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Tyrod Taylor, Jets
Getty
New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor reacting ahead of an NFL game.

Anyone assuming that Tyrod Taylor will be the starting quarterback for the New York Jets in 2025 should think twice.

NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY asked Jets head coach Aaron Glenn if it is his belief that Tyrod Taylor is “probably” going to be your Week 1 starting quarterback.

“We can’t say that,” Glenn responds with a laugh at the NFL Combine. “We haven’t had free agency [and] we haven’t had the draft. Listen, Tyrod is a good player, we know that. I think he has won almost 50% of his games. So he’s a guy that has been around this league for a long time. So to answer that question, it’s hard to because the draft and free agency haven’t come yet.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In other words, competition is coming.

Glenn’s Words Raise Questions Heading Into Meat of the Offseason

“Yeah, Glenn made it very clear that the Jets are looking for another quarterback. We asked him if he believes Tyrod Taylor is going to be the quarterback one Week 1 of next year and he said well it’s basically impossible to say that because we have the draft and we have free agency. Well if you are set on somebody being your starting quarterback then you have no problem saying he is going to be your starting quarterback. So it is clear they are going to look to trades, they are going to look towards free agency, and they are going to look towards the NFL draft,” Hughes explained on SNY.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Jets have three quarterbacks on the 90-man roster. Taylor, Jordan Travis, and Adrian Martinez excluding Aaron Rodgers who the team already announced they are moving on from.

Travis and Martinez have never thrown passes in a regular season game.

Jets Insider Brian Costello of the New York Post joined me on “Boy Green Daily” on Thursday, February 27.

I asked him to predict who will be starting at QB in Week 1 of 2025.

“So look I’m going to just go with the odds, the guy that is on the roster is Tyrod Taylor. There is no ifs, ands, or buts about Tyrod Taylor right now. He is here and I don’t think he is getting cut, I think he is going to be on the roster. So if I’m a betting man and I’m looking at it that way, I’m betting on him,” Costello told me. “I thought they were lukewarm when they [Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn] were asked about him. They said some nice things about him but it wasn’t like they were pumping him up. So I think there are some moves coming.”

Incomplete Picture for Taylor

Taylor, 35, just completed his 14th season in the NFL in 2024.

The former Virginia Tech product has appeared in 94 games and has made 58 starts. As head coach Aaron Glenn noted at the NFL Combine podium, Taylor has won 50% of the games, owning a 28-28-1 record as a starting quarterback.

However, Taylor hasn’t been a full-time starter since his Buffalo Bills days back in 2017. Since 2018 he has served as a primary backup and spot starter.

If the new regime felt more confident in Taylor as a legitimate starting quarterback, you would have heard it at the podium. Ultimately actions speak louder than words.

If the Jets don’t make a significant move at the QB position whether that is in free agency, the trade market, or in the draft – that says a lot about Taylor. However, if they do that likely means Taylor will be back to being the QB2 in 2025.

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

Read More
,

New York Jets Players

Tony Adams's headshot T. Adams
Davante Adams's headshot D. Adams
Braelon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Zack Bailey's headshot Z. Bailey
Zaire Barnes's headshot Z. Barnes
Andrew Beck's headshot A. Beck
Jarrick Bernard-Converse's headshot J. Bernard-Converse
Anders Carlson's headshot A. Carlson
Michael Carter's headshot M. Carter
Irvin Charles's headshot I. Charles
Jimmy Ciarlo's headshot J. Ciarlo
Chuck Clark's headshot C. Clark
Micheal Clemons's headshot M. Clemons
Tyler Conklin's headshot T. Conklin
Malachi Corley's headshot M. Corley
Isaiah Davis's headshot I. Davis
Jamin Davis's headshot J. Davis
Ashtyn Davis's headshot A. Davis
Brandin Echols's headshot B. Echols
Sam Eguavoen's headshot S. Eguavoen
Zach Evans's headshot Z. Evans
Obinna Eze's headshot O. Eze
Olumuyiwa Fashanu's headshot O. Fashanu
Leki Fotu's headshot L. Fotu
Sauce Gardner's headshot S. Gardner
Xavier Gipson's headshot X. Gipson
Breece Hall's headshot B. Hall
Jake Hanson's headshot J. Hanson
Bruce Hector's headshot B. Hector
Thomas Hennessy's headshot T. Hennessy
Neal Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Jermaine Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Greg Joseph's headshot G. Joseph
Javon Kinlaw's headshot J. Kinlaw
Zonovan Knight's headshot Z. Knight
Zack Kuntz's headshot Z. Kuntz
Allen Lazard's headshot A. Lazard
Kohl Levao's headshot K. Levao
Adrian Martinez's headshot A. Martinez
Phidarian Mathis's headshot P. Mathis
Marcelino McCrary-Ball's headshot M. McCrary-Ball
Will McDonald's headshot W. McDonald
Braiden McGregor's headshot B. McGregor
Jalen Mills's headshot J. Mills
Max Mitchell's headshot M. Mitchell
Jarius Monroe's headshot J. Monroe
Thomas Morstead's headshot T. Morstead
Morgan Moses's headshot M. Moses
C.J. Mosley's headshot C. Mosley
Xavier Newman's headshot X. Newman
Kene Nwangwu's headshot K. Nwangwu
Isaiah Oliver's headshot I. Oliver
Haason Reddick's headshot H. Reddick
D.J. Reed's headshot D. Reed
Aaron Rodgers's headshot A. Rodgers
Jeremy Ruckert's headshot J. Ruckert
Wes Schweitzer's headshot W. Schweitzer
Kendall Sheffield's headshot K. Sheffield
Jamien Sherwood's headshot J. Sherwood
Jaylin Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
John Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
Jackson Sirmon's headshot J. Sirmon
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Tyron Smith's headshot T. Smith
Qwan'tez Stiggers's headshot Q. Stiggers
Chazz Surratt's headshot C. Surratt
Tre Swilling's headshot T. Swilling
Leonard Taylor's headshot L. Taylor
Malik Taylor's headshot M. Taylor
Tyrod Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Solomon Thomas's headshot S. Thomas
Joe Tippmann's headshot J. Tippmann
Jordan Travis's headshot J. Travis
Alijah Vera-Tucker's headshot A. Vera-Tucker
Carter Warren's headshot C. Warren
Eric Watts's headshot E. Watts
Quinnen Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Quincy Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Ontaria Wilson's headshot O. Wilson
Garrett Wilson's headshot G. Wilson
Easop Winston's headshot E. Winston
Kenny Yeboah's headshot K. Yeboah
Greg Zuerlein's headshot G. Zuerlein

Comments

Aaron Glenn Puts Jets QB Tyrod Taylor Firmly on Notice

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x