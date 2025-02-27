Aaron Glenn Puts Jets QB Tyrod Taylor Firmly on Notice

Anyone assuming that Tyrod Taylor will be the starting quarterback for the New York Jets in 2025 should think twice.

NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY asked Jets head coach Aaron Glenn if it is his belief that Tyrod Taylor is “probably” going to be your Week 1 starting quarterback.

“We can’t say that,” Glenn responds with a laugh at the NFL Combine. “We haven’t had free agency [and] we haven’t had the draft. Listen, Tyrod is a good player, we know that. I think he has won almost 50% of his games. So he’s a guy that has been around this league for a long time. So to answer that question, it’s hard to because the draft and free agency haven’t come yet.”

.@Connor_J_Hughes asked HC Aaron Glenn if it is his belief that Tyrod Taylor is 'probably' going to be the #Jets Week 1 starting QB. 'We can't say that. We haven't had free agency [and] we haven't had the draft.' 'Listen Tyrod is a good player, we know that. I think he has won… pic.twitter.com/5cMglZcr3b — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 25, 2025

In other words, competition is coming.

Glenn’s Words Raise Questions Heading Into Meat of the Offseason

“Yeah, Glenn made it very clear that the Jets are looking for another quarterback. We asked him if he believes Tyrod Taylor is going to be the quarterback one Week 1 of next year and he said well it’s basically impossible to say that because we have the draft and we have free agency. Well if you are set on somebody being your starting quarterback then you have no problem saying he is going to be your starting quarterback. So it is clear they are going to look to trades, they are going to look towards free agency, and they are going to look towards the NFL draft,” Hughes explained on SNY.

.@Connor_J_Hughes and @JeaneCoakley discuss the Jets moving on from Aaron Rodgers, where the Jets go at quarterback, Gang Green's draft plans, and where the Jets stand with contract extensions this offseason for Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner: https://t.co/rVbV0m3GJM ➡️ @Honda pic.twitter.com/qZy4QMX1a1 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) February 26, 2025

The Jets have three quarterbacks on the 90-man roster. Taylor, Jordan Travis, and Adrian Martinez excluding Aaron Rodgers who the team already announced they are moving on from.

Travis and Martinez have never thrown passes in a regular season game.

Jets Insider Brian Costello of the New York Post joined me on “Boy Green Daily” on Thursday, February 27.

I asked him to predict who will be starting at QB in Week 1 of 2025.

“So look I’m going to just go with the odds, the guy that is on the roster is Tyrod Taylor. There is no ifs, ands, or buts about Tyrod Taylor right now. He is here and I don’t think he is getting cut, I think he is going to be on the roster. So if I’m a betting man and I’m looking at it that way, I’m betting on him,” Costello told me. “I thought they were lukewarm when they [Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn] were asked about him. They said some nice things about him but it wasn’t like they were pumping him up. So I think there are some moves coming.”

Incomplete Picture for Taylor

Taylor, 35, just completed his 14th season in the NFL in 2024.

The former Virginia Tech product has appeared in 94 games and has made 58 starts. As head coach Aaron Glenn noted at the NFL Combine podium, Taylor has won 50% of the games, owning a 28-28-1 record as a starting quarterback.

However, Taylor hasn’t been a full-time starter since his Buffalo Bills days back in 2017. Since 2018 he has served as a primary backup and spot starter.

If the new regime felt more confident in Taylor as a legitimate starting quarterback, you would have heard it at the podium. Ultimately actions speak louder than words.

If the Jets don’t make a significant move at the QB position whether that is in free agency, the trade market, or in the draft – that says a lot about Taylor. However, if they do that likely means Taylor will be back to being the QB2 in 2025.