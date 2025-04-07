Hi, Subscriber

Aaron Glenn Sets Tone at Start of Jets Offseason Workouts

The New York Jets begin their offseason workout programs on Monday, April 7.

“Teams with rookie head coaches are allowed to start their off-season workout programs two weeks earlier than other teams,” ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter explained on social media. The New England Patriots and Chicago Bears also start their programs on Monday.

At the Annual League Meetings, head coach Aaron Glenn explained what he hopes to get out of this offseason phase.

“To me, it’s a process and I’ve talked to our staff about this. I’m not here to talk about the Super Bowl, I’m not here to talk about the playoffs, or any of that when the players first get in. To me, it’s the process of actually making it to that point,” Glenn said. “Two things I want to make sure we do first and foremost is establish a culture that we’ve been talking about and trying to create a building environment. Understand what phase one is really about. We’re trying to get bigger, faster, stronger, and more explosive. That is the only thing I want the players worrying about at that point. We have a lot of time for scheme, we have a lot of time to talk Super Bowl and the playoffs, but right now building our culture and building our environment in that building is the most important thing right now to me.”

Explaining What Phase One Means for the Jets

This phase of the offseason is voluntary.

“Voluntary offseason workout programs are intended to provide training, teaching, and physical conditioning for players,” the NFL Media Group said. “As per Article 21 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each club’s official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases.”

Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News shared the full schedule of events. The voluntary programs begin on Monday, April 7, and the last phase of the offseason before training camp is the Jets’ mandatory minicamp on June 10-12.

Previewing What Is Coming on the Horizon for the Jets This Offseason

After phase one, we reach phase two of the offseason workout programs which includes on-field workouts starting.

That may include “individual or group instruction and drills, as well as ‘perfect play drills,’ and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted,” the NFL Media Group says.

Live contact isn’t permitted during phase three of the offseason. However, “teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”.

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

