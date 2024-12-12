15-Year NFL Player, 3-Time Pro Bowler Interested in Jets HC Gig: Insider

It’s unclear who the next head coach of the New York Jets will be. However, we know one person who wants the gig.

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is “very interested” in the Jets job.

“Now I have not talked to Aaron in quite some time but I can tell you that he really is really interested in the Jets position. I think he’d love to talk to them about it. He interviewed with the Jets in 2021. I think at that particular time he was just getting on the head coaching radar but obviously his stock with the Lions’ success is at an all-time high,” Cimini said. “He is a good leader, he knows how to change a culture, there is no better example in sports than the Detroit Lions.”

He explained that the Jets will have some competition for Glenn’s services because the New Orleans Saints are expected to be interested.

Glenn’s final season in the NFL as a player was with the Saints in 2008. He also coached there from 2016 through 2020 as the defensive backs coach.

#Lions DC Aaron Glenn is “very interested” in the #Jets vacant head coaching position, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “Now I have not talked to Aaron in quite some time but I can tell you that he really is really interested in the Jets position.” Cimini also said he believes… pic.twitter.com/9EzpUL8AP3 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 12, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Jets Would Be Welcoming Glenn Back Home

Glenn, 52, played in the NFL for 15 seasons. He started off his football journey as the No. 12 overall pick of the Jets in the first round in 1994. Eight of his fifteen seasons were spent with the Jets during his playing career.

Glenn was a three-time Pro Bowler appearing in 205 games and making 176 starts. He racked up 41 interceptions, 102 pass deflections, and finished his career with 639 combined tackles.

After his playing career, Glenn spent two more years with the Jets as a personnel scout before he transitioned into coaching.

If the Jets hired him, it would be a coming home that the fan base would welcome.

Glenn Would Have Some Serious Questions to Answer

While there is a touchy-feely element to a potential Glenn-Jets reunion, it isn’t a perfect answer.

Glenn has never been a head coach before. During Woody Johnson’s ownership of the Jets, six of the seven head coaches hired were first-time head coaches.

The other problem is he’s a defensive guy. 99% of the Jets coaching hires under Johnson have been defensive guys the only exception is Adam Gase and we know how that turned out.

“My first question to Aaron Glenn during the interview would be who is going to be your offensive coordinator? Jets fans know how important that is getting the offense figured out,” Cimini added.

At the end of the day if you look around the NFL successful coaches come in all shapes and sizes. John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens has special teams roots, Sean McVay is an offensive guy for the Los Angeles Rams, and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is a longtime defensive guy.

The Jets need to get the hire right regardless of the side of the ball the coach comes from.