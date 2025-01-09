Former Jets Pro Bowler Rejects Patriots Interview Request

That decision will certainly curry favor with New York Jets fans.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared on social media that Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has “declined” an interview request from the New England Patriots for their vacant head coach position.

Pelissero confirmed that Glenn will interview for the other five head coach openings “over the next few days.”

Glenn is Gaining Steam as a Top Candidate for the Jets HC Gig

The popular Lions coordinator is going to be a busy man during the bye week for the No. 1 seed in the NFC conference.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter shared his upcoming interview schedule on X previously Twitter.

🏈Thursday pm: Jets

🏈Friday am: Saints

🏈Friday pm: Raiders

🏈Saturday am: Jaguars

🏈Saturday pm: Bears

Notably, the Jets will get the first crack at interviewing Glenn for the head coaching position. Glenn, 52, was an NFL player for 15 seasons. Eight of those years were spent with the Jets as the former No. 12 overall pick in the 1994 NFL draft.

After his playing career, he returned to the Jets to work in their scouting department for two seasons. Glenn put scouting aside after that and transitioned into coaching.

Most recently he has earned prominence as the Lions defensive coordinator. A position he has served in since 2021. This season Glenn has been forced to make chicken salad out of chicken [expletive].

Since the beginning of the season, Detroit has placed six defensive starters on injured reserve, per Yahoo Sports. Despite that harsh reality, Glenn has gotten the most out of the players he does have available and has gotten into his bag as a defensive play-caller to make up for the loss in talent.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic told me on “Boy Green Daily” that Glenn is who he has had pegged as the “odds-on favorite” to be the next HC of the NYJ.

Glenn Checks Off Nearly Every Box For The Jets HC Gig

He has a desire to be the next head coach of the Jets. Glenn is a former member of the team and told ESPN’s Rich Cimini in the past that this would be his “dream job.”

To be blunt, the Jets culture stinks. The team hasn’t been to the playoffs in 14 consecutive seasons. There is a losers mentality in the building and folks are always waiting for the other shoe to drop. This team needs a culture shift and a leader of men in the worst of ways.

Glenn brings that energy to the table and would be coming from a winning organization in the Lions. Detroit has been the NFL’s dumpster fire for much of its history and yet Glenn and the current brass were able to flip that narrative.

The only box that Glenn hasn’t checked is his inexperience. If and when Glenn is hired to be a head coach this offseason – that’ll be his first whack at the pinata. During Woody Johnson’s reign as owner of the team, he has had only one head coach who had served in that role before – Adam Gase.

There seems to be a sense from insiders this offseason that the Jets are seeking out experience as their preference.

The other is that Glenn isn’t an offensive guy. He comes from the defensive side of the ball.

What should be most important to the Jets is finding the right guy regardless of whether or not he has done the job before or whether he has a preference to one side of the ball or the other.