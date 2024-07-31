Jets Reveal Preseason Plan for QB Aaron Rodgers in 2024

The New York Jets have a plan for Aaron Rodgers heading into the 2024 preseason.

Head coach Robert Saleh emphatically told the media on Tuesday, July 30 that Rodgers “definitely won’t” play in the first two preseason games. However, there’s a chance that he could appear in the final preseason contest against the New York Giants on Saturday, August 24.

Even the potential of that cameo against the Giants isn’t guaranteed to happen. “My instinct is [he won’t play at all in the preseason],” Saleh admitted but said they need to still have a conversation in the building to finalize that decision.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh explained the preseason plan for QB Aaron Rodgers (question from @BrianCoz): ‘My instinct is [he won’t play at all in the preseason], but I want to leave it open that third game is the one’ [that could happen]. They haven’t discussed it yet. ‘He… pic.twitter.com/SFwuuFVBSv — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 30, 2024

Reviewing the Jets-Rodgers Preseason Plan in 2023

Last year the Jets played four total preseason contests because of their inclusion in the Hall of Fame game. Rodgers skipped the first three but was involved in the preseason finale against the Giants.

The four-time NFL MVP ended up appearing in two drives which took us halfway through the first quarter.

Rodgers was 5-of-8 for 47 passing yards. A 14-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson highlighted the brief showing.

Here is EVERY snap from Aaron Rodgers’ preseason debut for the #Jets vs the #Giants w/ @NFLFilms music underneath. Admit it NYJ fans, we’ve all watched this several times over the last couple of months wondering what could’ve been. Enjoy it a few more times to get us through… pic.twitter.com/g3QgO12rja — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 22, 2024

The difference this year is the potential rust factor with Rodgers. He was only available for four snaps during the 2023 season due to a torn Achilles and that came on September 11.

Do the Jets want his first game action of the 2024 year to be Week 1 on the road versus the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football nearly a year later?

That would be a risky endeavor. The Jets don’t want Rodgers getting hurt again, but they have to make sure he’s ready for the season.

Scared money, don’t make money. Rodgers could get hurt walking out of his house. Ultimately the Jets should lean with whatever Rodgers wants to do.

Rich Cimini of ESPN said on Instagram if Rodgers wants to play in the preseason, the Jets should let him. If he doesn’t, then do what you can in practice to prepare him for the 2024 season.

Jets Have a Secret Sauce to Get Guys Ready for the Season

New York decided to be aggressive with the joint practice schedule during training camp and the preseason this year.

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, the Jets have three joint practices scheduled this summer. Gang Green has one practice scheduled on the calendar for each preseason opponent they are set to face on their schedule. August, 8 against the Washington Commanders, August, 15 against the Carolina Panthers, and August, 21 against the Giants.

Here’s a list of upcoming joint training camp practices this summer, per NFL – IMO these can be so valuable for development particularly for teams who rest some or all starters in the preseason (and better than preseason for some because you’re actually running your new stuff) pic.twitter.com/Y5ZZ7mOoJ9 — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) July 15, 2024

The Jets are tied for the second most joint practices scheduled in the NFL in 2024 with the Miami Dolphins. The only team with more joint practices scheduled is the Los Angeles Rams with four.

Saleh explained to the media that the joint practices have a game-like feel with the only difference being you don’t tackle players to the ground.

By the time the Commanders come to town, the Jets will have been smacking into players of the same jersey for weeks. Washington showing up to One Jets Drive will help break up the monotony of training camp.

In theory, this is a more controlled environment than what you’d get in an actual preseason game. This allows the Jets’ starters to get their work in while reserving the precious preseason reps for the younger guys on the roster fighting for those final spots.