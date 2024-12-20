ESPN NFL Insider Delivers Warning to Jets About Aaron Rodgers

There is a chance that the New York Jets bring back Aaron Rodgers in 2025.

ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano recently explained why that would be a massive mistake for this franchise.

“If the effect of this story is that the organization decides that well it could be worse. Like Aaron Rodgers isn’t so bad because look at all of this other goofiness that is going on above him. Then the Jets are in bigger trouble than I thought. Aaron Rodgers is a con artist, he is a narcissist, he is self-absorbed to the absolute maximum, and if he has you fooled – again – that’s on you,” Graziano said on ESPN’s “Unsportsmanlike” show. “If the Jets go back to Aaron Rodgers next year, they deserve what they get and it will not be good. Like they know this, they have lived it for the last two years, like this is not the answer. If some team wants to do that, too bad for them, but if the team it just happened to wants it to happen to them again, then there is no fixing that. That’s just dumb.”

Dan Graziano stuns ESPN 'Unsportsmanlike' with his rant about Aaron Rodgers. "Aaron Rodgers is a con artist. He is a narcissist. He is self-absorbed to the absolute maximum. And if he has you fooled — again — that's on you."

The Athletic Story Paints the Jets in a Very Bad Light

A group of insiders from The Athletic, Dianna Russini, Zack Rosenblatt, and Mike Silver wrote a scathing detailed report that highlighted multiple levels of dysfunction within the Jets’ building.

Woody Johnson, the Jets’ Owner, was accused of shutting down a trade with the Denver Broncos to acquire wide receiver Jerry Jeudy over a low Madden rating.

“Johnson, who declined The Athletic’s request for comment, soured on his franchise quarterback less than a year after betting big on him, denigrated his own players in the locker room and seemed to follow decision-making advice from his teenage sons,” The Athletic story stated.

Those accusations could have a huge impact on the Jets and their search this offseason to fill major positions in the front office and coaching staff.

There was reported meddling with lineup decisions and unprofessionalism in the locker room involving Johnson himself and his teenage sons.

“The Johnson family’s behavior inside the Jets locker room has also become an issue,” league sources told The Athletic. “NFL locker rooms are restricted-access spaces typically limited to players, coaches, team personnel, and media members. But Brick and Jack have brought friends — male and female — into the locker room, and current and former players and coaches told The Athletic that Woody Johnson, his wife, Suzanne Ircha Johnson, and his sons criticized players inside the locker room.”

At a minimum, every candidate that interviews with the team is going to bring up that story to check its validity and how Johnson potentially learned from some of those situations.

Insider Still Believes the Jets Job Is Incredibly Attractive

Despite all of that noise, NFL Insider Jordan Schultz argued that there is still “a lot to like” about the Jets’ vacant head coach and general manager gig.

“So a lot of people, agents, are looking at this that represent coaches and executives and saying if I get the right type of personality in New York that can withstand that pressure cooker, he is going to have the opportunity to build a franchise the way he wants,” Schultz said on “The Herd.”

Woody Johnson isn't without his faults, but there's still a lot to like about the #Jets' HC and GM gigs — and agents are taking notice…

Radio host, Colin Cowherd, revealed that he has spoken to Mike Vrabel. Based on their conversation, Cowherd said that Vrabel “would take” the Jets job if he was cool with the choice of general manager.