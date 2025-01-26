Insider Reveals Aaron Glenn’s Stance on Aaron Rodgers-Jets Return

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport revealed on Sunday, January 26 that Aaron Glenn is “open” to Aaron Rodgers returning to the New York Jets in 2025.

From his understanding, he also said that Rodgers is open to the idea of playing under Glenn.

Rapoport shared that revelation on “NFL Gameday Morning” ahead of the conference championship games.

.@RapSheet said Aaron Glenn is “open” to having Aaron Rodgers back in 2025 & that Rodgers is open to returning to the #Jets w/ AG as the HC. Okay okay okay https://t.co/mphdLO76Gv — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 26, 2025

The Rodgers Decision is a Big One for Glenn

Gang Green has some new men in charge of the operation. Aaron Glenn was hired as the next head coach and Darren Mougey was hired as the next general manager.

One of the first monumental decisions for this regime is what to do with Rodgers.

Rodgers, 41, is coming off his second season with the Jets. A blown Achilles wiped away the first, but in year two the four-time NFL MVP was able to start and finish the season.

That is the first time a Jets quarterback has been able to say that since 2015 when Ryan Fitzpatrick crossed that off of his bucket list.

Rodgers finished the year with 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns to 11 interceptions, and he completed 63% of his passes.

Those were intriguing numbers and you’d think another year removed from his Achilles injury Rodgers could be even better in 2025.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.