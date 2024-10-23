Aaron Rodgers Denies Eating Boogers After ‘Disgusting’ Video at Jets Game

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is denying that he ate boogers after a video went viral of him standing on the sidelines at the October 20 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I’ve actually never eaten my boogers,” Rodgers said on October 22 on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show. “That’s one thing I’m very proud of.” However, he admitted of the video to McAfee, “It’s a bad look.”

The video went viral on X. It shows Rodgers standing on the sidelines and rubbing his nose before putting his finger to his mouth. “Disgusting,” declared a user on X.

“Aaron Rodgers is literally eating his boogers on the sideline,” one person who shared the video wrote on X.

Fans Roasted Aaron Rodgers on Social Media When the ‘Booger’ Video Went Viral

A person who shared the video on X wrote, “Jets season is going up in flames and Aaron Rodgers is on the sideline eating his boogers.”

Another fan declared the incident funny and wrote on X, “I love Aaron Rodgers, but he had to know that the media was trolling him on the sideline. How did he not know he was being filmed at all times. 😂”

Some people got political. “The guy just can’t find clean, unvaxxed protein anywhere else,” joked one person on X. “I didn’t think he could get any more disgusting than he already was but there it is 🤢” another person wrote.

Aaron Rodgers Admitted that the Video Was ‘a Little Incriminating’

Rodgers admitted on the McAfee show that the video didn’t look good for him. McAfee pressed him about possibly eating boogers when he was a kid, and Rodgers insisted, “I honestly haven’t.”

But then he admitted that the video looked bad, but he still denied that he was eating boogers in the video.

“It’s a tough look to try and defend,” he said on the show. “Because that video is a little incriminating. I can tell you that there needs to be a side view that shows that there wasn’t a boog that actually went in the mouth. It seems I didn’t get it in on that one.”

Rodgers also spoke with McAfee about the game, and he wasn’t thrilled with his performance.

“The energy, and I look at myself first, just wasn’t good enough,” Rodgers said on the show. “Personally, and as a team, we’re playing with too much anger and not enough enjoyment.”

He told McAfee, “We’ve played this game for a long time and get paid incredibly well. This is our livelihood to play a game most of us dreamt about or played as kids, and always wanted to be in this position. Personally, and our team, we just need to have a little more fun. Smile more and enjoy each other.” Rodgers declared that it is “fun when you win, of course” on the show.

Rodgers threw two interceptions during the game. The Jets lost the game to the Steelers 37 to 15.