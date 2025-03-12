Brett Favre Tells Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Where to Play Next

A former New York Jets quarterback just gave some advice to a soon-to-be ex-Jets QB.

“By all means, sign with [the Minnesota Vikings]. They got a really good football team. They’re loaded at pretty much every position,” Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre said during an interview with Fox News via Around the NFL. “They made it to the playoffs last year. They got a tremendous fan base, much like the Packers. If [Aaron Rodgers] get[s] the opportunity, that’s a good place to win. Of course, you gotta play the Packers then.”

The Jets are set to officially release Rodgers on Wednesday, March 12 at 4 pm as the new league year kicks off. At that point, he will officially be allowed to join a new team.

It Almost Seems to Be Written in the Stars

That is interesting advice from Favre because he lived it.

Favre spent 16 seasons with the Green Bay Packers and then was traded to the Jets. Despite some high moments, things didn’t work out between Favre and Gang Green. The Jets ended up cutting him and he eventually signed with the Vikings.

Rodgers spent 18 seasons with the Packers and then was traded to the Jets. Despite some impressive individual statistics, things didn’t work out between Rodgers and the Jets.

Will Rodgers follow the Favre path from 18 years ago and leave the Jets to sign with Minnesota?

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said on social media that it is “in play.”

“Love-hate relationship at its best,” Favre told Fox News via Around the NFL. “That’s what makes it such a great rivalry. I got to see it from both sides. It made me appreciate both sides even more. If [Rodgers] gets an opportunity, why not?”

Current Jets Player Has Eyebrow Raising Reaction to Rodgers-Vikings Rumors

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz revealed on social media that Rodgers to the Vikings is “a possibility” with Sam Darnold going to the Seattle Seahawks.

“if Aaron goes to the Vikings, he might be #1 in all QB stats😭,” Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner posted on X previously Twitter.

Last season the Vikings won 14 games in the regular season and Darnold set new career highs in every passing category. If Rodgers ended up in Minnesota he would have elite coaching, star playmakers, and a chance to put up video game numbers on a team that could win a Super Bowl.

Rodgers has multiple suitors in free agency. NFL Insider Albert Breer told Rich Eisen on “The Rich Eisen” that both the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants are “all in” to sign him on the open market.

The Vikings have second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the wings complicating matters potentially for Rodgers. Big Blue could add a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Pittsburgh probably provides the best possible situation. There is no competition at the QB position, this franchise is stable, and they haven’t had a losing season in a generation.

The Rodgers final decision on his next location is expected on Wednesday, March 12.