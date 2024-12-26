Aaron Rodgers Gave Jets O-Line Expensive Christmas Gifts

The New York Jets gave their fans another season of missing the playoffs for Christmas.

Aaron Rodgers was a little more creative for the holidays.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini shared on social media that Rodgers handed out multiple expensive gifts to his offensive line in the sprit of gifting.

“A custom Tom Ford suit (a tailor twice came to the facility to take measurements). Tom Ford cologne. Tom Ford sunglasses. Louis Vuitton passport holder. Stereo speaker. Bottle of Devils River bourbon,” Cimini revealed.

The combination of items has an estimated retail value of $8,500.

Rodgers is good to go For Week 17

Interim Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich left some doubt during his media availability this week that Rodgers might not suit up this week due to a new knee issue.

However, when Rodgers spoke to the media he shut all of that speculation down.

“Yeah I’m gonna play and it feels pretty good … [I’m dealing] with a little MCL but I’ve had a lot worse. I lucked out [and] avoided stretchage of the MCL … there is no way I’m not playing,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said he did not have to take an MRI for the injury and jokingly responded, “No we actually never talked about one, we didn’t talk about it” when asked if he refused to undergo an MRI.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said in a report earlier this season that Rodgers “refused” medical scans to avoid revealing the full extent of his injuries in fear that he would be taken off of the field.

Rodgers Has The Opportunity to Smash Some Jets Records

The former four-time NFL MVP seems hellbent on finishing this season. He discussed that motivation to play in all 17 games on the Netflix documentary “Enigma” after blowing his Achilles during the 2023 season.

If he does fulfill that promise, Rodgers has a chance to break some Jets franchise records and some NFL ones to boot.

Rodgers is just a single passing touchdown away from joining the 500+ passing touchdown club.

Only four players in NFL history have ever accomplished that feat. The list includes Tom Brady (649), Drew Brees (571), Peyton Manning (539), and Brett Favre (508).

Rodgers is only 227 passing yards away from leapfrogging retired QB Matt Ryan for No. 7 on the all-time passing yardage list.