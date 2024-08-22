Jets Make Final Call on Starting Aaron Rodgers vs. Giants

The New York Jets are putting their starters on ice for the preseason finale versus the New York Giants on Saturday, August 24.

Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed the news during his presser on Thursday, August 22.

“Yeah, it’s going to be consistent with what we’ve done with the first two games,” Saleh explained. “So Adrian [Martinez] will take the first half this week and [Andrew] Peasley will take the second half.”

That means Aaron Rodgers won’t suit up this preseason like he did last year. In 2023, the Jets trotted out A-Rod for the first two series against the Giants in the preseason finale.

Saleh Explains the Decision to Bench Rodgers and the Key Starters

“Different reasons last year as compared to this year. I’m not going to get into those. I feel like we’ve gotten so much work done, so much good work, with three quality opponents over the course of three weeks. Last year we didn’t scrimmage with the Giants. This year we’ve had three different scrimmages and I feel like the amount of work we got in has been very productive,” Saleh explained why he decided to rest Rodgers this year versus last year.

The four-time NFL MVP got nine plays on the first two drives of the game versus the Giants last year.

All in all, Rodgers completed 5-of-8 passes for 47 yards. The highlight of his brief showing came on a 14-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Now the next time fans will see Rodgers in a Jets uniform is for the Week 1 season opener on the road against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Battle for QB3 Is on Like Donkey Kong for the Jets vs. Giants Contest

Rodgers won’t be the only quarterback out of commission for the Jets in the preseason finale. Veteran backup Tyrod Taylor won’t suit up for the contest either.

Both of their places on the 53-man roster are clearly secured. However, what is still up for debate is what happens at QB3. Do the Jets even keep a third quarterback on the final 53-man roster? If they do, is it one of the players that is already on the roster or is it someone currently playing for someone else?

In the last preseason game versus the Carolina Panthers, the Jets split the game into two halves. In the first half, Peasley ran the offense and in the second half, Martinez ran the offense.

To keep things fair, Saleh is flipping the script for this Giants contest. Martinez will get work in the first half and Peasley will get an opportunity to close.

In the preseason opener against the Washington Commanders, both quarterbacks showed promise. Each player operated a pair of scoring drives that resulted in a touchdown and field goal each.

Last week versus the Panthers wasn’t nearly as pretty. Both players struggled and the game transformed into a field goal contest.

If the struggles continue in this last opportunity, neither player will make the 53-man roster or the practice squad for that matter. However, one final rally could land them a gig with the Jets in 2024.