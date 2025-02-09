Jets Bluntly Reject Aaron Rodgers to His Face, NYJ Career Over: Insider

Aaron Rodgers’ run as the starting quarterback of the New York Jets is over.

NFL on Fox Insider Jay Glazer broke the news on social media on Sunday, February 9.

“Big scoopage: Aaron Rodgers flew back to New Jersey last week to meet with the Jets about his future with the team, only to be told that the team was moving on from him. If that means that he will be a June 1 designation that allows him to sign with any team in the league on March 12 if he decides to continue to play. Given that Aaron made the effort to fly back to discuss his future, all signs point to him continuing to play. It just won’t be for the Jets,” Glazer explained.

A New Era of Jets Football in 2025 and Beyond

Rodgers was informed during an in-person meeting this week with general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn that the team wanted to move on from him, according to Glazer.

It is still up in the air whether the Jets would simply cut Rodgers or attempt to trade him this offseason.

Rodgers hasn’t yet officially decided if he is playing football in 2025. However, Glazer said a hint might have been dropped that Rodgers plans on continuing his football career.

“The fact that Aaron actually used his own plane to fly there [to New Jersey] to find out the decision probably means that Aaron still wants to play another year – just not going to be for the Jets,” Glazer said.

Rodgers, 41, just completed his second year with the Jets in 2024.

The first year was wiped away due to a torn Achilles in the 2023 season opener. This past season Rodgers appeared in all 17 games but struggled with a variety of injuries.

He finished with 3,897 passing yards, a 63% completion percentage, and a 28 touchdown to 11 interception ratio.

Jets QB Room Is up in the Air Heading Into 2025

With Rodgers on his way out, that leaves the Jets thin at the QB position heading into the offseason.

Tyrod Taylor is under contract, Adrian Martinez is inked to a reserve/future deal, and rookie Jordan Travis finished the year on the NFI [non-football-injury] list.

Rodgers might have been the best available quarterback option in 2025 for the Jets, but the new regime is considering a lot of different variables.

The offseason to do list just got a little bit longer with Rodgers exiting the picture. Gang Green must immediately find competition for Taylor at the QB position.