Hi, Subscriber

Jets Bluntly Reject Aaron Rodgers to His Face, NYJ Career Over: Insider

  • 13 Shares
  • Updated
Aaron Rodgers, Jets
Getty
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacting in the middle of an NFL game.

Aaron Rodgers’ run as the starting quarterback of the New York Jets is over.

NFL on Fox Insider Jay Glazer broke the news on social media on Sunday, February 9.

“Big scoopage: Aaron Rodgers flew back to New Jersey last week to meet with the Jets about his future with the team, only to be told that the team was moving on from him. If that means that he will be a June 1 designation that allows him to sign with any team in the league on March 12 if he decides to continue to play. Given that Aaron made the effort to fly back to discuss his future, all signs point to him continuing to play. It just won’t be for the Jets,” Glazer explained.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

A New Era of Jets Football in 2025 and Beyond

Rodgers was informed during an in-person meeting this week with general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn that the team wanted to move on from him, according to Glazer.

It is still up in the air whether the Jets would simply cut Rodgers or attempt to trade him this offseason.

Rodgers hasn’t yet officially decided if he is playing football in 2025. However, Glazer said a hint might have been dropped that Rodgers plans on continuing his football career.

“The fact that Aaron actually used his own plane to fly there [to New Jersey] to find out the decision probably means that Aaron still wants to play another year – just not going to be for the Jets,” Glazer said.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Rodgers, 41, just completed his second year with the Jets in 2024.

The first year was wiped away due to a torn Achilles in the 2023 season opener. This past season Rodgers appeared in all 17 games but struggled with a variety of injuries.

He finished with 3,897 passing yards, a 63% completion percentage, and a 28 touchdown to 11 interception ratio.

Jets QB Room Is up in the Air Heading Into 2025

With Rodgers on his way out, that leaves the Jets thin at the QB position heading into the offseason.

Tyrod Taylor is under contract, Adrian Martinez is inked to a reserve/future deal, and rookie Jordan Travis finished the year on the NFI [non-football-injury] list.

Rodgers might have been the best available quarterback option in 2025 for the Jets, but the new regime is considering a lot of different variables.

The offseason to do list just got a little bit longer with Rodgers exiting the picture. Gang Green must immediately find competition for Taylor at the QB position.

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

Read More
, ,

New York Jets Players

Tony Adams's headshot T. Adams
Davante Adams's headshot D. Adams
Braelon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Zack Bailey's headshot Z. Bailey
Zaire Barnes's headshot Z. Barnes
Andrew Beck's headshot A. Beck
Jarrick Bernard-Converse's headshot J. Bernard-Converse
Anders Carlson's headshot A. Carlson
Michael Carter's headshot M. Carter
Irvin Charles's headshot I. Charles
Jimmy Ciarlo's headshot J. Ciarlo
Chuck Clark's headshot C. Clark
Micheal Clemons's headshot M. Clemons
Tyler Conklin's headshot T. Conklin
Malachi Corley's headshot M. Corley
Isaiah Davis's headshot I. Davis
Jamin Davis's headshot J. Davis
Ashtyn Davis's headshot A. Davis
Brandin Echols's headshot B. Echols
Sam Eguavoen's headshot S. Eguavoen
Zach Evans's headshot Z. Evans
Obinna Eze's headshot O. Eze
Olumuyiwa Fashanu's headshot O. Fashanu
Leki Fotu's headshot L. Fotu
Sauce Gardner's headshot S. Gardner
Xavier Gipson's headshot X. Gipson
Breece Hall's headshot B. Hall
Jake Hanson's headshot J. Hanson
Bruce Hector's headshot B. Hector
Thomas Hennessy's headshot T. Hennessy
Neal Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Jermaine Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Greg Joseph's headshot G. Joseph
Javon Kinlaw's headshot J. Kinlaw
Zonovan Knight's headshot Z. Knight
Zack Kuntz's headshot Z. Kuntz
Allen Lazard's headshot A. Lazard
Kohl Levao's headshot K. Levao
Adrian Martinez's headshot A. Martinez
Phidarian Mathis's headshot P. Mathis
Marcelino McCrary-Ball's headshot M. McCrary-Ball
Will McDonald's headshot W. McDonald
Braiden McGregor's headshot B. McGregor
Jalen Mills's headshot J. Mills
Max Mitchell's headshot M. Mitchell
Jarius Monroe's headshot J. Monroe
Thomas Morstead's headshot T. Morstead
Morgan Moses's headshot M. Moses
C.J. Mosley's headshot C. Mosley
Xavier Newman's headshot X. Newman
Kene Nwangwu's headshot K. Nwangwu
Isaiah Oliver's headshot I. Oliver
Haason Reddick's headshot H. Reddick
D.J. Reed's headshot D. Reed
Aaron Rodgers's headshot A. Rodgers
Jeremy Ruckert's headshot J. Ruckert
Wes Schweitzer's headshot W. Schweitzer
Kendall Sheffield's headshot K. Sheffield
Jamien Sherwood's headshot J. Sherwood
Jaylin Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
John Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
Jackson Sirmon's headshot J. Sirmon
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Tyron Smith's headshot T. Smith
Qwan'tez Stiggers's headshot Q. Stiggers
Chazz Surratt's headshot C. Surratt
Tre Swilling's headshot T. Swilling
Leonard Taylor's headshot L. Taylor
Malik Taylor's headshot M. Taylor
Tyrod Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Solomon Thomas's headshot S. Thomas
Joe Tippmann's headshot J. Tippmann
Jordan Travis's headshot J. Travis
Alijah Vera-Tucker's headshot A. Vera-Tucker
Carter Warren's headshot C. Warren
Eric Watts's headshot E. Watts
Quinnen Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Quincy Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Ontaria Wilson's headshot O. Wilson
Garrett Wilson's headshot G. Wilson
Easop Winston's headshot E. Winston
Kenny Yeboah's headshot K. Yeboah
Greg Zuerlein's headshot G. Zuerlein

Comments

Jets Bluntly Reject Aaron Rodgers to His Face, NYJ Career Over: Insider

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x