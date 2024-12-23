Garrett Wilson Takes Subtle Shot at Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is frustrated.

After the Week 16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Wilson sounded off on his lack of involvement in the offense until very late in the contest.

“I don’t know to be honest with you man. Just gotta go out and put my best foot forward and hope things fall my way,” Wilson said in the locker room via SNY. “I would love to be involved, love to make an impact on the game but if people see it differently, then that’s out of my control. Just try to do what I can do.”

ESPN’s Rich Cimini told radio host Jake Asman that he believes Wilson was referencing Aaron Rodgers with that comment.

“I do believe he is just tired of the losing and the direction of the offense. Now he did have a very interesting comment after the game, he did say he thought he was running good routes and getting open, [and] he goes ‘I guess some people just see it differently.’ I think he means Aaron Rodgers. I truly believe there is something going on there between them,” Cimini explained on 880AM ESPN New York with Asman. “From the moment he had the sideline blowup last week in Jacksonville which was very early in the third quarter to the first three quarters today. So that’s five quarters, he only had five targets over those five quarters and I believe Davante Adams had about 17.”

ESPN's Rich Cimini gave the latest on a 'frustrated' #Jets WR Garrett Wilson when talking to @JakeAsman: 'I do believe he's just tired of the losing & the direction of the offense.' Cimini believes Wilson indirectly was talking about Aaron Rodgers yesterday when he said he…

More on Wilson’s Frustration and a Target Share Conversation

Cimini said Wilson had three targets through the first 55 minutes of the Week 16 game against the Rams.

He finished up with six receptions for 54 receiving yards. Wilson was targeted seven times during the game, according to ESPN.

This season, Wilson is the fourth most targeted player in the league (141 targets).

“Anytime we don’t win, and I’m not that involved, it’s tough,” Wilson said after the game via Cimini. “I’m not going to sit here and say I haven’t been involved, but I just think I’ve got more to give. … I think I can help us. They know that.”

Wilson through the first 15 games of the season has 90 receptions for 987 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

He is only six catches away from setting a new personal best in receptions in a single season. With two more games to go, he is also only 117 receiving yards away from setting another new personal best in receiving yardage in a single season. Wilson has already set a new career high in touchdowns in a single season with six here in 2024.

Cooler Heads Will Hopefully Prevail with The Jets

The Jets are in the middle of arguably the most disappointing season in franchise history. At 4-11, they have been eliminated from the playoffs.

Wilson is frustrated and unhappy, but so is everyone on the team. This offseason he will be eligible to discuss a contract extension with the team.

“If I had to bet now, I think he will request a trade. I do not know if the Jets would grant it, that’s entirely up to the new regime,” Cimini said.

The Jets are searching for a new head coach and general manager.