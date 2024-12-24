Aaron Rodgers has a new girlfriend named "Brittani."

Aaron Rodgers has a new girlfriend, and her name is Brittani, spelled with an “i,” he revealed on the Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers casually mentioned his new relationship while talking about ordering Christmas gifts online.

“I actually order most of my stuff online. I don’t go in person. I used to enjoy a little outing over to the Bay Park mall in Wisconsin every now and then, but I actually ordered all of mine online this year. I was a little worried because there was one package left for my girlfriend Brittani that hadn’t showed up yet,” the New York Jets QB said on December 23 on the show.

“So I’ve been waiting on this to show up and it showed up today,” Rodgers said. “So everything is great now. We’re all set.”

McAfee looked visibly surprised by the revelation. Rodgers did not reveal his girlfriend’s last name. McAfee’s co-host AJ Hawk jokingly asked Rodgers whether he was dating Britney Spears.

“Not Britney Spears; this is Brittani with an I,” Rodgers said of his girlfriend’s name. “Not Britney Spears.”

Rodgers has had a string of high-profile romances over the years. He hasn’t posted about Brittani on his Instagram page, and it’s not clear where they met.

Aaron Rodgers Revealed That His New Girlfriend Brittani Doesn’t Have Social Media

Rodgers did offer a few tidbits about his girlfriend. “She doesn’t have social media, but she’s a fan of you, I think,” he told McAfee. But he added that she doesn’t watch the show, either.

“It’s a good feeling boys, it is,” he said, after McAfee joked, “Aaron is in love.” Rodgers didn’t dispel that claim.

McAfee said that Rodgers’ girlfriend “was getting a good Christmas gift.”

Rodgers added, “Britney Spears and I do actually shared a birthday.” He then wished Spears a happy birthday on the show.

Aaron Rodgers’ Last Public Relationship Ended in 2022, Reports Say

According to TMZ, Rodgers was “rumored recently to be seeing Mallory Edens,” who is the daughter of the co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team.

Rodgers’ “last public relationship” ended in 2022 and was with actress Shailene Woodley. They dated for two years and were engaged, TMZ reported.

He has had a string of high-profile girlfriends over the years, including Woodley, actress Olivia Munn, and Danica Patrick, TMZ reported.

Rodgers is featured in a new Netflix documentary that shows him in a “psychedelic” stupor, and he discussed his dating history, according to The New York Post and People Magazine.

The trailer makes it clear that Rodgers is focused on building character and overcoming injury.

According to The Post, the documentary, called “Aaron Rodgers: Enigma,” shows the QB discussing “how he overcame his perfectionism and discomfort with religious faith of his upbringing” by going on “ayahuasca retreats.”

In the documentary, Rodgers spoke about his love life, according to People, saying that he “didn’t do myself any favors with some of the girls I dated.”

He also indicated that he tries to keep his personal life private.

“I definitely hated it at first — like, really despised it,” Rodgers said about the public attention his job brings, People reported. “I enjoyed my private life. I enjoyed being able to go places. But from Super Bowl MVP, MVP, State Farm commercials, that got a little bit more difficult.”