Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Seemingly Drops Haason Reddick Bombshell

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers might have accidentally let something slip.

During his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” he was asked about an article by The Athletic that said the team was in “disarray.”

“I would say the culture is about the opposite of what that article said. I didn’t read the article but just reading that headline there it sounds like it was written by Haason Reddick’s agent. Former agent, I guess possibly. In a way to try and disparage our great organization,” Rodgers said.

“There is complete disarray over there. Look at how they’ve handled Aaron Rodgers. Has one player had more power than him? He skipped minicamp. They have been unable to convert him into a team player. The vibe inside the building is terrible,” NFL agents told Ben Standig of The Athletic back on August 29.

Social Media Explodes Over Rodgers’ Reddick-Agent Comments

In response, ESPN radio host Jake Asman said, “Sounds like Aaron Rodgers [let] it slip that Haason Reddick fired his agent… 😂.”

Jets analyst Will Parkinson openly asked on social media, “Did he break Reddick firing his agent???”

Reddick’s listed agent is Tory Dandy of CAA Football. If Reddick moved on from Dandy, that would be headline-grabbing news that could have positive or negative ripple effects.

It’s unclear if Reddick’s extended holdout was driven by his agent or his own motives. If it was his agent and Reddick fired him, perhaps that could mean a solution with the team is on the horizon.

However, it could also be perceived the other way. If Reddick’s agent told him he should end his holdout and report to the team and that isn’t what he wants, he could have simply chosen to move on. That would likely cause Reddick to dig his heels even deeper.

At this point, whether Reddick moved on from his agent or not is unsubstantiated outside of Rodgers’ comments on a national sports television show on ESPN.

Update on Lost Money for Reddick so Far This Offseason

Things have not gone well for Reddick during his short tenure with the Jets.

The trade between the Jets and Philadelphia Eagles was consummated at the end of March. Reddick reported to the team facilities on April 1, took a physical, and held his introductory press conference with the local media.

From that point onward, Reddick has been absent from any Jets-related team activities. ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed that Reddick “has now forfeited nearly $2.4 million in-game checks, plus another $4.5 million in NFL-mandated fines and another $1.4 million in discretionary fines.”

All in all, through the first three weeks of the season, Reddick has lost out on $8.3 million. He was scheduled to make $14.25 million before accounting for any of the lost money and fines he has incurred.

A lot of insiders pointed to this mini-bye between the Week 3 New England Patriots game and the Week 4 Denver Broncos contest for the Jets and Reddick to figure something out.

Cimini said if nothing gets done during that period, “there’s a sense that it could last well into the season. That would fuel speculation about the possibility of a trade before the Nov. 5 deadline. The Jets have said they won’t trade him. A lot can change between now and then.”