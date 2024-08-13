Aaron Rodgers Breaks Silence on Jets-Haason Reddick Trade Demands

On Tuesday, August 13 Aaron Rodgers weighed in on the latest New York Jets – Haason Reddick drama.

Reddick demanded a trade from the Jets on Monday, August 12. General manager Joe Douglas directly responded to that request in a statement saying that they would not acquiesce to his demands.

“There are always new things in the league, you know I’ve been around 20 years, [and] I’ve seen a lot of stuff. I think as players we always first try and side with the player because you know what it is like to be a player. I actually have played against Haason before, I don’t know him well, I’ve had a couple of messages with him I believe when he got traded,” Rodgers revealed. “Obviously we’d love for him to be here, but we don’t judge him for trying to do what’s best for him. I think what’s best for him is to be a Jet because this is going to be a fun ride. But he has to make the best decision for him and his family.”

Rich Cimini of ESPN said Rodgers “hinted that he might reach out to Reddick to try to convince him to join what he anticipates will be ‘a fun ride’ in 2024.”

Jets Are Focusing on Their Players in Camp

Play

“The contract standoff has no end in sight,” according to Cimini.

Head coach Robert Saleh was asked for his take on the matter at his media availability on Tuesday, August 13.

“I’m not going to elaborate any more than Joe [Douglas] did. You know, it is what it is. I’m going to focus on the guys [who] are here,” Saleh responded.

Saleh was then asked how he would avoid this situation from becoming a distraction.

“It’s not, I promise you it’s not,” Saleh added.

Reddick has now missed 22 days of training camp because of his holdout. According to Cimini, Reddick is up to $1.75 million in lost money when you factor in fines and workout bonuses that were forfeited.

The Root of the Issue Between Reddick and the Jets

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter joined “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, August 13 to explain what has gone wrong between Reddick and the Jets.

“Both sides feel very strongly about their particular stances and where they’re coming from. The Jets feel like they don’t want to reward a player who stayed away, demanded a trade, without ever having taken part in a practice for that team. The player feels like I’m an elite pass rusher, you need me to make a playoff run, you should be paying me what some of the top pass rushers are making considering I’m making $14.25 million [not counting fines] this year. So they’re at a standstill,” Schefter explained.

“Somebody has to step forward and figure out a solution. They have each said what they want. It has gone public. We can debate the merits of each side. What are they doing to advance this to get it solved before they open the season in San Francisco on Monday night in a few weeks,” Schefter asked.

The Jets don’t want to negotiate with someone who isn’t at camp. Reddick doesn’t want to show up until a new deal is worked out.

This is an awkward staring contest and eventually, someone has to blink. Reddick is going to continue to get fined until he shows up. If he doesn’t, his contract will toll and the Jets will control his rights going into next year.