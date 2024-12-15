Aaron Rodgers Has 4-Word Message After Jets Win Over Jags

The New York Jets got their first win since Halloween in Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After the game, Aaron Rodgers had a four-word response to the productive day for him and the rest of the offense.

“Too little, too late,” Rodgers said bluntly.

At 4-10, the Jets were eliminated from postseason contention after losing to the Miami Dolphins in Week 14. However, folks can’t help but wonder what could have been after seeing a breakout offensive performance in the second half versus the Jaguars.

Jets Had an Offensive Explosion Against the Jaguars

Rodgers finished the day with 289 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

Davante Adams hauled in nine receptions for 198 receiving yards and a pair of scores. One of those being the No. 100 receiving touchdown of his career.

Adams became just the No. 12 player in NFL history to achieve that feat.

Rodgers showed newfound mobility, keeping plays alive, and he led the team in rushing with 45 yards.

“It is still special. It doesn’t taint it at all, it doesn’t steal any of the joy of it, it doesn’t take away any of the fun that is going to be on the bus just now or on the plane and then we have another bus to get back to the facility. It is still going to be special, it is always special,” Rodgers explained to the media after the game. “This was a year of things that we were close but we kind of let it get away from us in the middle of the season.”

This season the Jets blew five fourth-quarter leads which is the most in franchise history for a single season. Gang Green had been 0-7 heading into Week 15 in games decided by six points or fewer.

This season Jets pass catchers have dropped 29 passes, which leads the National Football League.

You don’t have to squint very much at all to see a much different season for the Jets in 2024 but alas here we are.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.