Jets Eliminate Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Boy’ From 2025 HC Search

It’s unclear who will be the next head coach of the New York Jets in 2025. However, we now know one name that won’t be.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic revealed that the Jets aren’t expected to pursue Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy “if/when he’s fired.”

McCarthy’s contract with the Cowboys expires at the end of the 2024 season.

Aaron Rodgers Speaks out About McCarthy

McCarthy has come under fire amid a rough Cowboys 2024 season.

Rodgers was asked about his former head coach with the Green Bay Packers during a recent appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“I love Mike. I love Mike. 13 incredible years together, so I ain’t got much to say besides that, man. Mike’s my boy. I love Mike. And, you know, sometimes some people say things – [expletive], I’ve said a lot of things. I won’t say back. I’d like to sit back but hold on to that one. If anybody can handle that down there, it’s Big Mike. Big Mike is built for, he’s built for adversity,” Rodgers said via Sportskeeda.

McCarthy coached the Packers from 2006 through 2018. He spent the entirety of that tenure with Rodgers as his quarterback.

They won 125 games together during that run highlighted by a Super Bowl championship. McCarthy, 61, is expected to part ways with the Cowboys this offseason. Back during the 2019 coaching cycle, the Jets interviewed McCarthy for their head coaching vacancy.

However, that interest won’t be there this time around.

Update on the Jets Coaching and General Manager Search

CBS NFL Insider Jonathan Jones shared some early insight into the Jets’ coaching search on Sunday, November 24.

“Sources tell CBS Sports the Jets hope to interview candidates for at least the general manager position before the end of the regular season, looking to take advantage of the head start the team has in its searches in the wake of firing Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas,” Jones said.

If the Jets seek to interview any coaches or general manager candidates who are currently employed by NFL teams, they will have to wait until the conclusion of the 2024 season. However, if they’d like to explore options that currently aren’t employed by an NFL team, they can interview those candidates immediately.

It will be a “robust search” for the Jets, according to Jones.

Whether the team will hire a GM or a head coach first hasn’t been decided, per Jones, but the two hiring processes will “run parallel to one another.”

The Jets won’t be hiring a “traditional search firm” as they have done in the past, but the team plans on using an advisor or series of advisors “with sports executive backgrounds” to assist in the search, Jones explained.

We most recently saw that during the Washington Commanders’ search for a head coach and general manager. Last offseason Washington hired longtime NBA executive Bob Myers and brought in former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman to assist with their hiring and search process.

This is the first time since 2015 that the Jets are seeking to hire a new general manager and head coach in the same offseason.