Aaron Rodgers Sends Clear Message Amid Jets Losing Streak

The New York Jets are on a four-game losing streak, and Aaron Rodgers has been here before.

During his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” he had some inspiring words for the team.

“The power of belief is a snowball that can start an avalanche and I think that is what we need. That starts with me,” Rodgers said. “I think there have been some good leadership moments but I need to be a great leader. I think part of that is that last little energetic part and just doing as much as I can to make sure those guys play free and not worry about making mistakes. When something bad does happen, how do we all respond, myself included? I think we can do that a little bit better and that starts with me and I’m going to set the tone this week with that.”

Time for a Philosophy Change on 1 Jets Drive

Woody Johnson has owned the team for the last 24 years. During his reign, the team has almost exclusively employed a defensive-minded personality as head coach.

That list of defensive coaches includes Al Groh, Herm Edwards, Eric Mangini, Rex Ryan, Todd Bowles, Robert Saleh, and now Jeff Ulbrich.

The only time Mr. Johnson deviated from that strategy is when he hired Adam Gase in 2019 and that ended horribly.

The mentality of the head coach often trickles down to the rest of the team. Gang Green has often relied on its defense to hold opponents scoring within reach so the offense could get just enough points to hopefully beat the other team.

However, Rodgers explained that it’s time to have a mentality shift at 1 Jets Drive.

“In New York, good, bad, or indifferent for the last long stretch it has been win with defense. That is what it has been. We joke about being a defensive organization, but they’ve had a lot of defensive head coaches. It has kind of been at times in spite of the offense. We saw it last year a lot. The defense would hold them to 13 points and lose, 12 points and lose, 17 points and lose. Offensively I think we need to just adjust that mindset and instead of like let’s go play well, hey let’s win the game on offense. I know it seems like a little thing or trivial but mindset is everything,” Rodgers explained.

That sounds all well and good, but this is a results-oriented business. The Jets have the No. 24 ranked scoring offense in the NFL through the first seven weeks of the season (18.3 points per game).

Fans are tired of hearing talk and they want to see results. If this mentality comes to fruition it would be a refreshing change after years of offensive ineptitude. For years the Jets have won in spite of their offense it would be neat to see them consistently win because of their offense.

Right now the Jets are mired in mediocrity. The team has lost four games in a row and the only reprieve is the Week 8 opponent for the Jets is the New England Patriots who are on a six-game losing streak. Believe it or not, the last Jets win was against the Patriots back on September 19.