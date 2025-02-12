Jets Receive Bad News on Aaron Rodgers Trade

Aaron Rodgers won’t be on the New York Jets for the 2025 season.

It sounds like the team will be forced to cut him instead of trading him this offseason. ESPN’s Rich Cimini delivered the bad news to the Jets on his podcast “Flight Deck.”

“I think it’s not terribly feasible [that the Jets can trade Rodgers],” Cimini explained. “I think the Jets are gonna come out at some point this week and announce that they are parting ways with Rodgers. They won’t officially cut him until probably just before the start of the league year. They will announce that he’s a June 1 cut, that will help them in terms of some cap relief and it will give Rodgers the ability to seek out a new team without having to wait until June 1. Each team is allowed two June 1 designations.”

The #Jets got some bad news on the Aaron Rodgers trade front. ESPN’s Rich Cimini explained that it’s extremely unlikely & that instead he is likely to be cut with a June-1 designation. ‘Could they trade him? It would have to be a post June-1 trade otherwise they’d get… pic.twitter.com/efIOcSDtLu — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 12, 2025

Jets Will Get Zero Return on Their Rodgers Investment

Ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, the Jets pulled off a blockbuster deal with the Green Bay Packers.

The Jets acquired Rodgers, a future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer, for a bounty of picks.

Green Bay swapped first-rounders with the Jets and sent over a 2023 fifth-rounder in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft choice, a 2023 sixth-round pick, and a 2024 conditional second-round draft choice.

The conditions on that pick, according to ESPN, were built around a 65% snap incentive. If Rodgers had been on the field for that many plays the second-rounder would have become a first-round pick.

We didn’t have to wait very long to know that condition would not be met. Four plays into his very first season with the Jets, his Achilles exploded. His first season with the Jets came to a stunning and abrupt halt right then and there.

Rodgers made a return the next season, appearing in all 17 games, but he was clearly not the same guy that he was before the injury.

“Could they trade him? It would have to be a post-June-1 trade otherwise they’d get walloped with $49 million in dead cap this year. I honestly don’t think they’d get much in return. Would they get a late-round draft pick, ya know, a six or a seven? The answer is no I don’t think [a Rodgers trade] it’s terribly feasible,” Cimini bluntly revealed.

With that harsh reality setting in, the Jets will have to cut Rodgers. That decision means the Jets wouldn’t even be eligible for a future comp pick even if Rodgers finds a new team as a true free agent.

Jets Swing and Miss; Time to Swing Again

You can’t blame the Jets for taking the swing.

Zach Wilson, the guy they took with the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, was clearly a bust. So the team was forced to pivot to a new direction. On the surface, Rodgers and the Jets were meant for each other. The team needed an immediate answer and Rodgers needed a new home after things soured with the Packers.

It didn’t work.

Now the Jets are once again scrambling to find their next quarterback with the Rodgers era over. It’s time to swing again.