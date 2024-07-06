Jets Projected to Land ‘Effortless Thrower’ as Aaron Rodgers Successor

As the New York Jets get ready for training camp, other outlets are considering quarterbacks like Noah Fifta who could be successors to Aaron Rodgers in 2025 and beyond.

Keff Ciardello with Pro Football Network released a recent 2025 mock draft. In the mock, they had the Jets taking Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita with the 22nd pick.

Ciardello explained why could make Fifta such a good fit for the Jets.

“His size..and arm strength leave much to be desired,” Ciardello wrote. “Still, he is a smooth, effortless thrower with pinpoint accuracy on tight-window throws due to impressive velocity generation that could prove alluring for an NFL franchise. Fifita will need time to develop, and a year or two learning under a three-time MVP in Rodgers could go a long way.”

A long-term successor to Rodgers isn’t the worst idea. Especially after the team cut ties with Zach Wilson, the former No. 2 overall pick.

Who Is Noah Fifita?

Fifita has spent his football career being overlooked. That could change with another strong season in 2024 for Arizona.

Coming out of high school in Anaheim, California, Fifita was only a 3-star recruit. His offers included a couple of solid in-state schools, including Cal and Fresno State. However, he decided to head out of his home state to play for the Arizona Wildcats.

Fifita redshirted after limited action in his first season in 2022. He quickly took over as the starter this past season despite being a redshirt freshman. The move paid off for Arizona, with Fifita being named Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year.

It was a productive first full college season for Fifita. He completed 72.4 percent of his passes for 2,869 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just six interceptions.

Expectations are even higher for Fifita and the Wildcats in 2024. He’s not the biggest quarterback at 5-foot-11 and 194 pounds, but he’s surrounded by legitimate talent to help him succeed. Tetairoa McMillan is one of the most dominant receivers in college football, while Jonah Savaiinaea has the potential to be a first-round offensive lineman.

That kind of talent, along with some incoming transfers, should help Fifita make some noise in 2024.

Could Jordan Travis Be a Long-Term Successor?

There’s a chance that the Jets already think that they have a long-term successor to Rodgers. However, it’s not a guarantee given what happened to Jordan Travis in college.

Travis looked like a potential Heisman Trophy candidate at Florida State, but a devastating leg injury prematurely ended his final college season. The good news is that expected to be ready for training camp.

However, even when healthy, it’s unclear how Travis will perform as an NFL quarterback. He’s a bit undersized at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, and was lifted up by a stacked offense around him while with the Seminoles.

ESPN insider Rich Cimini stated back in May that Jets fans hoping Travis can be the long-term successor to Rodgers might want to pump the breaks.

“It’s premature to say Travis is Rodgers’ heir apparent, though he said he does ‘think about that a lot,'” Cimini wrote. “The Jets see him as a developing quarterback with quick eyes, a compact delivery and the ability to play on schedule even though his strength is making off-platform plays.”

The Jets may not see Travis as a future starter. If that’s the case, then drafting a QB like Fifita in 2025 would make sense.