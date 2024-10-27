‘Pissed’ Aaron Rodgers Fires off Message After Jets Loss to Patriots

New York Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said the team is “pissed off” following the 25-22 loss to the New England Patriots.

When asked to describe his message to the team, Ulbrich called it a “moment of darkness.” Aaron Rodgers shared his reaction to that with the media after the game.

“Yeah I’ve been in the darkness, you gotta go in there, [and] make peace with it,” Rodgers explained.

Connor Hughes of SNY asked Rodgers if this undertaking with the Jets was even more than he bargained for. Rodgers appeared to be annoyed responding, “That’s a little dramatic of a question, even for you.”

Jets Season Comes to a Crashing Halt Versus the Patriots

If you’re a serious team, you find a way to beat the Patriots.

They limped in at 1-6, losers of six straight, the longest losing streak for the team since 1993. The Jets were desperate losing four of their own in a row. Despite the desperation, the Jets didn’t show that sense of urgency on the football field.

Patriots, outstanding rookie quarterback Drake Maye was knocked out in the first half with a concussion. All of a sudden a downtrodden New England team was without their starter and were forced to rely upon a backup quarterback.

No problem.

Jacoby Brissett led the Patriots to 18 second-half points as the Jets watched their season slip through their grasp.

The Jets fell to 2-6 on the season and have now lost five games in a row.

Life Moves Pretty Fast for the Jets

The Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh following the Week 5 game versus the Minnesota Vikings.

Heading into Week 6 the Jets were scheduled to face the Buffalo Bills with first place in the AFC East on the line on Monday Night Football.

Fast forward three weeks later and the team has been shoved into last place in the division.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini called that development, “stunning.”

After the game, Ulbrich said everyone is “pissed off” and “hurt” by all of the losing and blowing this game against the Patriots.

Since taking over as head coach, Ulbrich has been balancing his new responsibilities as the head coach along with all of his old responsibilities as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Ulbrich for the first time admitted that he would be willing to give up defensive playcalling efforts if that would help the team.

Everything is on the table for this team as they attempt to turn things around. Even if they are able to eventually win some games, it appears to be too little, too late.

The Jets are mired in mediocrity and despite all of the big names on the roster, they have all been big duds so far. Before the season the Jets boasted one of the best rosters in football. That might still be true, but they certainly aren’t one of the best teams in football.

This ragtag group plays like a bunch of individuals who can’t play the team game of football. If they haven’t figured that out halfway through the season, when will they?

Cue the fat lady because this season is over.